Jennifer Lopez Swears Ben Affleck Is "Happy" After His Sad-Looking Pics Go Viral

Ben Affleck might look sad or annoyed when he's caught on camera by the paparazzi or at awards shows, but Jennifer Lopez says that her husband is actually doing just fine. The couple attended Sunday's Golden Globes in support of Air, which Affleck directed, produced, and starred in and which was up for two awards. On the red carpet, Entertainment Tonight asked Lopez about the "Sad Affleck" memes, and she was quick to assure fans that the 51-year-old star is perfectly happy, thank you very much.

"Ben is doing alright! You don't need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez said with a laugh. "He is good. He is happy. He is here. He is nominated. He's like, 'I'm chilling. I don't understand what people are pressed for.'" The singer and actor added that she doesn't face the same scrutiny as her husband when she's out and about. "They don't pick up on my face," she said.

Several images and videos of Affleck looking bummed out have become memes over the years. There was his 2016 interview alongside Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star Henry Cavill, which went viral because Affleck looked at a certain point as though he was zoning out. A version of the video set to Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" was particularly popular. Additionally, images of the actor caught by paparazzi looking sad while drinking coffee or smoking cigarettes have also gone viral. In February 2023, there was much talk about Affleck sitting in the audience with Lopez at the Grammy Awards, because he didn't seem happy to be there.

Play

Affleck has addressed his supposedly sad appearance before. During a March 2023 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he said, "Listen, I have a very unhappy-looking resting face." He then demonstrated his expressions, purposely looking not-so-thrilled as he said, "This is me content. This is me amused. That's how god made me! You don't have to punish me for it."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The 51-year-old star also talked about going viral in a 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times. He admitted that while he doesn't care about what people say about him, the attention has made him concerned because of his kids. He shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring," he said. "But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that's the difficult part. Even the 'Sad Affleck' meme—that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, 'Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough."

