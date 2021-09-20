Culture

Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Surprising Pre-Fame Job She Quit After One Day

"In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day."

By Lia Beck
September 20, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
September 20, 2021

Jennifer Aniston was only 25 years old when Friends premiered in 1994, so it's hard to imagine her as anything other than a performer. But, Aniston did odd jobs outside of acting before she became famous, including one gig that only lasted a day. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Aniston shared that she was asked to do an unexpected task when she was working part-time at her mom's job and that it led to a pretty scary experience. Read on to find out what job Aniston had for just one day and to learn more about her life, pre-game.

RELATED: 17 Former Child Stars Who Have Totally Different Jobs Now.

Aniston had a very brief career as a bike messenger.

Jennifer Aniston appearing virtually on "The Tonight Show" in September 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

On The Tonight Show, Aniston and host Jimmy Fallon talked about the jobs they had before becoming famous and about the early commercial auditions they went on. When Fallon shared that he auditioned for an ad in which he would have played a bike messenger, Aniston shared that she actually was one…for one shift.

"I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City," the actor said. "I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So, to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn't show up. And they were like, 'Can you ride a bike?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I can ride a bike.'"

The job was more dangerous than she expected.

Jennifer Aniston appearing virtually on "The Tonight Show" in September 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

Riding a bike through Manhattan is no joke, especially when you're inexperienced and carrying deliveries. Aniston realized this quickly. "Now, mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike with soft areas to land," she said. "I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag and they put all these cylinders in this bag."

Aniston continued, "In my brain, I don't know how I survived the day. To be on 5th Avenue with traffic and all that I was holding. I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day." She added, "I don't know what happened to the bike. It's all a blur."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She also worked as a waiter.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Wanderlust" in 2012
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

When Aniston was looking to get her start as an actor, she worked in a restaurant as a host and then a waiter. "I was a terrible waitress," Aniston said on The Late Show in 2019, adding that she dropped plates. "I had slippery fingers as a waitress," she continued. Still, she stuck with the job for two-and-a-half years and landed her first on-camera acting job in a commercial for Bob's Big Boy.

Working as a waiter shaped how she views others in the profession. When host Stephen Colbert said that working the job means she appreciates good service, Aniston responded, "I sure do. And I always tip very, very well." Aniston went on to play a server on Friends and in the movie Office Space.

She tried out some other surprising gigs.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Office Christmas Party" in 2016
Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Aniston opened up about some other jobs she took on while she waited for her big break. She said that, by the time Friends premiered, "I had moved away from home. I had been on six failed television shows. I waitressed for years in New York before I got anything. And I was a telemarketer selling time-shares in the Poconos. I didn't make one sale. I was terrible at it. I was like, 'Why do we have to call people at dinnertime?'"

Her first job ever actually has a connection to her new business venture. "I cut hair for 10 bucks a head in junior high," she said. She even cut the hair of her father, actor John Aniston. "I cut my dad's hair, and he was on a soap opera [Days of Our Lives]. But then he admitted to me 15 years ago that he would go in and have the hairdresser on set clean it up." Aniston just launched a haircare line called LolaVie.

RELATED: The Worst Jennifer Aniston Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • young man taking bottle of milk from fridge
    young man taking bottle of milk from fridge
    Health

    If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now

    It could pose serious health risks.

  • Lindsay Lohan
    Lindsay Lohan
    Culture

    Stars Who Turned Down "Dancing With the Stars"

    "Never in a million years."

  • doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is explaining about vaccination to male senior patient.
    doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is explaining about vaccination to male senior patient.
    Health

    Fauci Says This Is More Protective Than 2 Shots

    But everyone should get vaccinated.

  • A young couple shopping for a bottle in a liquor store
    A young couple shopping for a bottle in a liquor store
    Smarter Living

    This State Is Limiting Alcohol Purchases

    People who live here can only buy this much.

  • California
    California
    Health

    A Former Hotspot Has the Lowest COVID Rate

    It's gone from epicenter to success story.

  • Photo of teenage girl getting a vaccination by a nurse at the hospital
    Photo of teenage girl getting a vaccination by a nurse at the hospital
    Health

    This Vaccine Drops in Efficacy After 4 Months

    Here's what a new CDC study says.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group