When she debuted a major change to her look on Instagram, Ireland Baldwin received a lot of supportive replies… and some not-so-nice ones, too. So, in an Instagram Story, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin addressed both ends of the social media spectrum, thanking those who complimented her new hairstyles and calling out those who sent her "nasty" comments. As she sees it, the hate she receives may be rooted in jealousy.

Read on to see Baldwin's new, much shorter 'do, and to see what she had to say to her Instagram followers.

Baldwin showed off her buzzcut.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 20, Baldwin debuted her new hairstyle: a platinum blonde buzzcut. She wrote in the caption, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will" and tagged the hairstylist, writing, "buzzed by @hairmettle." She also posted of slideshow of herself with various hairstyles she's rocked, from long blonde locks to dark brown to pink, purple, and blue.

Her stylist called the change "fearless" and "radical."

The stylist Baldwin tagged, Hannah Bonetti, shared a video of the transformation on their own account and wrote, "Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon. We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude. Grateful to have clients who bring all of themselves into my chair and trust me with moments as radical as this. Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."

Baldwin said she used to be "scared" of going for the buzzed look.

In an Instagram Story, Baldwin wrote that she feels "more beautiful than ever" with her haircut.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Do things that scare you," she said (via People). "Do things that other people say you'll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and [expletive] since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

Some followers sent her hateful comments.

The comments on Baldwin's post are overwhelmingly positive, but the 26-year-old also received some negative feedback. A couple of people accused her of shaving her head for attention and other comments read, "NOOOOOOOO," "This your brother?," "You ok?," and "Yuck."

In her Instagram Story, Baldwin wrote alongside a selfie (via Today), "I've been getting really sweet messages about my head. Thank you for hyping me up. And for those of you being nasty, stay mad. You're just mad I'm a cuter boy than you."

Her mom is a fan.

One of the many positive comments on Baldwin's Instagram post is from her mother. "This is my baby," Basinger wrote. "Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."