Entertainment

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Nasty" Comments on Surprising New Look

She debuted a drastic change to her hair that evidently led to some negative replies.

By Lia Beck
August 24, 2022
By Lia Beck
August 24, 2022

When she debuted a major change to her look on Instagram, Ireland Baldwin received a lot of supportive replies… and some not-so-nice ones, too. So, in an Instagram Story, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin addressed both ends of the social media spectrum, thanking those who complimented her new hairstyles and calling out those who sent her "nasty" comments. As she sees it, the hate she receives may be rooted in jealousy.

Read on to see Baldwin's new, much shorter 'do, and to see what she had to say to her Instagram followers.

READ THIS NEXT: Baywatch Star Slams Critics Who Say She's "Too Old" for Bikini Pics.

Baldwin showed off her buzzcut.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 20, Baldwin debuted her new hairstyle: a platinum blonde buzzcut. She wrote in the caption, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will" and tagged the hairstylist, writing, "buzzed by @hairmettle." She also posted of slideshow of herself with various hairstyles she's rocked, from long blonde locks to dark brown to pink, purple, and blue.

Her stylist called the change "fearless" and "radical."

The stylist Baldwin tagged, Hannah Bonetti, shared a video of the transformation on their own account and wrote, "Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon. We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude. Grateful to have clients who bring all of themselves into my chair and trust me with moments as radical as this. Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."

Baldwin said she used to be "scared" of going for the buzzed look.

Ireland Baldwin at the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin in 2019
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

In an Instagram Story, Baldwin wrote that she feels "more beautiful than ever" with her haircut.

"Do things that scare you," she said (via People). "Do things that other people say you'll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and [expletive] since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Some followers sent her hateful comments.

Ireland Baldwin in a post from her Instagram Story
© Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

The comments on Baldwin's post are overwhelmingly positive, but the 26-year-old also received some negative feedback. A couple of people accused her of shaving her head for attention and other comments read, "NOOOOOOOO," "This your brother?," "You ok?," and "Yuck."

In her Instagram Story, Baldwin wrote alongside a selfie (via Today), "I've been getting really sweet messages about my head. Thank you for hyping me up. And for those of you being nasty, stay mad. You're just mad I'm a cuter boy than you."

Her mom is a fan.

Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin at the premiere of "Twilight" in 2008
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

One of the many positive comments on Baldwin's Instagram post is from her mother. "This is my baby," Basinger wrote. "Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A group of friends drinking beer outdoors at a brewery
    A group of friends drinking beer outdoors at a brewery
    Travel

    The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Beer Lovers

    You'll want to plan a visit to cheers here.

  • A sign for Yellowstone National Park surrounded by grass and flowers
    A sign for Yellowstone National Park surrounded by grass and flowers
    Travel

    Yellowstone Officials Say "Stay Away" From This

    It's a seasonal occurrence at the national park.

  • Washing bedding.
    Washing bedding.
    Extra

    Video Showing How Often You Should Wash Your Clothes Sparks "Dirty" Debate

    People are horrified by these "disgusting" laundry guidelines.

  • A nervous-looking, antisocial young woman sitting a desk with other people socializing behind her.
    A nervous-looking, antisocial young woman sitting a desk with other people socializing behind her.
    Relationships

    The Most Antisocial Zodiac Sign

    They're fine hanging out alone.

  • Queen Elizabeth II wearing headscarf.
    Queen Elizabeth II wearing headscarf.
    Extra

    Queen Mistaken for Lookalike in a Local Village. Here's What Happened Next.

    What would you say if you saw a Royal out in the wild? 

  • Video Shows Plane Crash Landing on Road After Running out of Fuel
    Video Shows Plane Crash Landing on Road After Running out of Fuel
    Extra

    Video Shows Plane Crash Landing on Road After Running out of Fuel

    "I Said, 'I'm Probably Going to Die.'"

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group