If you're an Apple user, chances are you're fully committed to the brand. The company makes it easy to link your devices, whether you have an iPhone, a Macbook, an iPad, AirPods, or all of the above. But while lines and waitlists form whenever the latest Apple devices are released, sometimes the product you're looking for is harder to obtain. Now, Apple has issued an urgent alert to all shoppers about their current product line. Read on to find out what the tech giant says is quickly disappearing from Apple Stores.

READ THIS NEXT: Apple Just Issued This Major Warning for All iPhone and iPad Users.

Apple has issued other warnings this year.

In April, Apple announced that it would be removing apps from its download store that had not been updated in a "significant amount of time." Developers were informed via email and given a 30-day window to submit a new version of the flagged software. The move was anticipated to affect nearly 3,000 apps, TechCrunch reported, as Apple works to tidy up its online marketplace.

Specific apps would also be dropped if they didn't meet a minimal download threshold, "meaning the app has not been downloaded at all or extremely few times during a rolling 12-month period," the company stated on its website. Today, Apple told shoppers that something else is now disappearing.

This Apple product is only available "while supplies last."

If you're feeling nostalgic for an iPod Touch, you'll need to act fast. On May 10, Apple announced that the device, which is the last portable music player in Apple's product line, is only available "while supplies last."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry—it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing for Apple, said in the news release. "Today, the spirit of iPod lives on," he added, noting that you can now listen to music on newer Apple products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Other portable music players were discontinued years ago.

Back in the day, iPods were essential. They allowed us to listen to music on the go, storing all of our tunes on one compact device and eliminating the need to tote CD cases around. When the iPod Touch was first introduced over 20 years ago, it boasted a touchscreen and similar features to the iPhone, which made it popular with some Apple users who didn't want a phone plan.

However, as reported by The Verge, saying goodbye to the iPod Touch "marks the end of an era" that's been a long time coming. Other Apple products that were specifically for listening to music, the iPod Nano and Shuffle, were discontinued back in 2017, and the seventh-generation iPod Touch was also discontinued in 2019. According to The Verge, the iPod Touch models had increasingly older hardware, and the introduction of new and improved iPhones—which have all of the capabilities of an iPod Touch and more—indicated that the company was not investing much time or energy in the iPod.

Speaking with the outlet, Tony Fadell, a developer of the original iPod, indicated that this change has been on the horizon for Apple. "It became very clear to us that there was a real threat from mobile phones, feature phones," he said. "They were starting to add music, MP3 playing, to the cell phones that they were shipping at the time."

Here's where you can still buy an iPod Touch.

Remaining iPod Touch devices will be available for purchase on Apple's website, as well as in Apple Store locations, and via Apple Authorized Resellers, the press release from Apple stated. If you're pining for the simpler days when you had separate devices for music, texting, and watching television, you will want to get your iPod touch now due to limited—and ever dwindling—supplies.

READ THIS NEXT: Google Just Issued Another Urgent Warning to All Android Users.