"90210" Star Ian Ziering Speaks Out After Being Attacked by "Aggressive" Biker Gang

Actor Ian Ziering, most famous for his role on Beverly Hills, 90210, has spoken out after a video was released of a confrontation he had with a group of mini bike riders in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve. On Sunday, Dec. 31, TMZ published a video that shows Ziering exiting his car while on Hollywood Blvd. and proceeding to get into a physical fight with several of the mini bike drivers. The outlet reported that the bikers had been weaving in and out of traffic and may have hit Ziering's car.

In the clip, Ziering initially fights one biker, but soon more join the brawl, which moves to the other side of the street from where the Beverly Hills, 90210 star left his car. Ziering then runs away as the fight tapers off. According to TMZ, Ziering made his way to his car and drove off, as did the bikers.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Los Angeles' KTLA that officers responded to reports of a fight near Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. It's unknown whether anyone involved was seriously injured, and the incident is still being investigated.

Ziering shared his side of the story in an Instagram post on Monday, Jan. 1. The post is set to the song "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay and features a still photo of Ziering, as well as a statement.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," the 59-year-old wrote. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Ziering continued that he and his daughter—who was with him in his car—are "completely unscathed," but that "the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace." Ziering has two daughters, Mia and Penna, with his ex-wife Erin Ludwig. TMZ reports that it was Mia who was with him when the incident occurred.

Ziering went on to "urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness" and explain that he sees the altercation as "highlight[ing] a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."

The Sharknado actor concludes, "I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It's in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital."

