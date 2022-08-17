Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Fabrics Are Under Fire for Doing This to Shoppers

Craft stores offer a whole lot more to choose from than just yarn and sketchpads, which is why they're a common destination for a seasonal upgrade. Retailers like Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores (commonly referred to as Jo-Ann Fabrics) have become household names for a reason, and they're two of the most trusted brands in the crafting space. Both companies have recently come under fire, however, with customers making their feelings known. Read on to find out why shoppers are calling out Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Fabrics.

READ THIS NEXT: T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Under Fire for Selling These Recalled Products to Shoppers.

Spooky season is right around the corner.

The end of the summer season is disappointing for many, but for those of us who can't wait for sweater weather, we welcome autumn with open arms. It signals the arrival of all of our favorite fall things: foliage, apple picking, football. And even if you don't like pumpkin spice, there's still something comforting about the season's return every year.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

With autumn also comes the opportunity to revamp your decorations, including candles with cozy scents, colorful wreaths, and early Halloween décor. Craft stores are a go-to destination for these items, but one fall staple has recently landed Jo-Ann Fabrics and Hobby Lobby in hot water—and people have taken to social media to voice their complaints.

Prepare to shell out extra cash for signature decorations.

If there's one thing that feels synonymous with fall, it's pumpkins. Just typing "fall decorations" into Google yields an array of faux pumpkins, pumpkins that light up, pumpkins with funny faces—and on and on. But if you're looking to up your pumpkin décor game this year, you might be disappointed.

It's hard to ignore inflation, which continues to rear its ugly head, but craft stores are being criticized by TikTok users who claim that decorative pumpkins are especially overpriced this year.

One user, Katheryn Rosas, who uses the handle @maternalchaos, posted a string of videos earlier this month documenting the price of different pumpkins at Jo-Ann Fabrics. One video shows a styrofoam pumpkin that was retailing for $129.99, and another video shows a pre-stacked pumpkin selection going for the same price. Rosas also posted a video of carveable pumpkins, which were priced somewhat more reasonably at $34.99. This was quickly overshadowed by another video of a larger pumpkin that was a whopping $199.99.

Bath & Body Works was also mentioned, as Rosas also pointed out a Halloween-themed candle holder was being sold for $200. In text overlaying the video, Rosas wrote, "Scariest thing about Halloween this year is the price tag!"

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Hobby Lobby has similar pricing.

Hobby Lobby was also called out on TikTok on July 30, as a user named Ursula, using the handle @3sunzz, pointed out that the retailer was selling metal pumpkins for $59.99. When "on a mission" to locate a larger pumpkin, she found that it was listed for $149.99.

"So, I put it back," she said in the video, referencing the more expensive pumpkin. "I will let you know that it was made of that cheap, lightweight styrofoam-type material."

The TikToker did concede that the decorations were 40 percent off at the time, but still claimed it would be overpriced. Commenters agreed, with one user writing, "They mark it way up then give 40% off so you think getting a good deal." Another said, "Yesss like 40% [off] an expensive item is still expensive."

Both retailers have introduced sales for fall décor.

Interestingly, both Jo-Ann Fabrics and Hobby Lobby have since introduced sales for their respective fall decorations. Hobby Lobby is currently offering 50 percent off of fall decorations, according to its home page, while Jo-Ann Fabrics' home page states it's offering 40 percent off of all Halloween décor and floral inventory, including the infamous pumpkins.

Hobby Lobby's sale will be running through Aug. 20, but Jo-Ann Fabrics does not have a specified end date.

And if all else fails, pumpkin picking season generally begins in mid-September, right around when fall officially arrives on Sept. 22. If you're looking for the cheapest option, a real pumpkin patch might just be worth the wait.