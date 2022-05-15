For many who grew up watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the desire to be the titular witch wasn't just about having magic powers—it was also about getting to date dreamy boy next door Harvey Kinkle (Nate Richert). Over the course of seven seasons, Sabrina (Melissa Joan Hart) shared an on-again, off-again romance with Harvey, eventually (spoiler alert) riding off into the sunset on his motorcycle in the series finale. But Richert hasn't been seen much since the series went off the air, leading many to wonder what became of this '90s teen idol. Read on to find out what the former actor has been up to since Sabrina the Teenage Witch went off the air, and to see what he looks like now at 44.

READ THIS NEXT: See Former Teen Idol Joey Lawrence Now at 46.

Nate Richert starred as Harvey on Sabrina the Teenage Witch for most of the show's run.

From the first episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it was clear Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle were made for each other. They met and started crushing on each other in the first season, subsequently dating—and hitting their fair share of bumps in the road. Harvey was often the unwitting target of Sabrina's spells, and much of the conflict of their relationship stemmed from Sabrina trying to hide her powers from him. In fact, he dumped her after discovering she was a witch.

Richert starred on the series in its first four seasons on ABC, then stepped away from the show in its fifth season as the series moved to the WB. The actor returned in a full-time capacity for Seasons 6 and 7, finally ending up with Sabrina in the show's last scene. Richert ultimately appeared in 123 of Sabrina's 163 episodes.

He didn't do much acting after the show ended.

Despite being an undeniable '90s heartthrob, Richert has very few credits outside of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. During the show's run from 1996 to 2003, he appeared on episodes of The Tony Danza Show, Fantasy Island, and Touched by an Angel. He was also in the critically-acclaimed film Lovely & Amazing (2001) and the less critically-acclaimed film Survival Island (2002).

Post-Sabrina, Richert has only made a few onscreen appearances. He was in two movies in 2004, The Sure Hand of God and Game Box 1.0, and then acted in a short film in 2006. That was his last credited role, until a brief return to acting on an episode of the series Home Work in 2020.

For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Richert explained why he chose to leave his acting career behind.

Wondering why you haven't seen Richert much in the past two decades? The actor put it plainly in a Dec. 2018 thread on Twitter. "Anxiety and subsequent depression were my major game stoppers," he wrote. "Took a decade to learn how to cope and overcome. Back then, all I knew was something was wrong with me, that I was broken and unworthy; all that fantastic [expletive] anxiety likes to ruin your life with."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Just a few months prior on Twitter, Richert had revealed that he was working as "a maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter," doing "whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills." This was in response to the surprise many expressed after learning that Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens was working at Trader Joe's.

Richert added, "I do improv and songwrite to maintain my sanity. Actors so very rarely have job security or consistent work, quality healthcare, a reasonable retirement. We are actors anyway because it is who we are at the core, for the love and need to bring the words on the page to life and to make you feel them."

He revealed where he thinks Harvey is now.

Richert has not shied away from his past as Harvey Kinkle. In 2018, Netflix reunited him with Sabrina co-stars Hart, Caroline Rhea, and Beth Broderick to send their best wishes to the cast of the reboot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Richert offered encouraging words for the new Harvey, Ross Lynch, saying, "I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty [expletive] twisted. I'm rooting for you, buddy. Stay alive!"

In another video, the original Sabrina cast reacted to the first episode of the new series. After Hart noted that the new Harvey had hair—as opposed to the now bald Richert—he joked, "Hopefully [baldness] is not a Harvey curse."

As for what Richert's Harvey is doing now, the former actor mused about his character's fate in a recent interview with ET at '90s Con. When asked about a potential reboot, Richert said, "I think I'd be a very successful mechanic with his own garage." If that were to happen, he could put the skills he's picked up in the decades since Sabrina concluded to good use.

READ THIS NEXT: See Pink Power Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Now at 51.