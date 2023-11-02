Why Gwen Stefani Should be Booted From "The Voice," Some Fans Say

Gwen Stefani has been a judge on The Voice on-and-off since 2014, and now, some fans are wishing that she hadn't returned for the current season. According to The U.S. Sun, some viewers of the singing competition series have called for Stefani to be fired, complaining that they find aspects of her personality and judging style to be "annoying."

Stefani came onboard The Voice during Season 7 in 2014. Since then, she has been a judge for six more seasons and an advisor on two. She returned for the current season, Season 24, after taking Season 23 off.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The U.S. Sun reported that after the Monday, Oct. 30 episode, some fans took to social media to vent their frustrations about Stefani being indecisive during a segment in which two singers from her team had to compete against one another. "Sick of Gwen never making a choice, didn't miss her at all," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Others expressed that they thought Stefani chose in advance to keep Jason Arcilla in the competition over Eli Ward instead of judging those particular performances. "obviously Gwen had her mind made up b4 tonite…very disappointing night for me…" an X user posted. On the show's official Instagram account, someone commented, "Gwen definitely already had her choice planned before." Another user shared that they were disappointed in Ward going home. "What is up with the choices tonight. Jason was great but Eli is so much better."

Other complaints viewers have posted about Stefani on social media are more vague. "The Voice would be a lot better without Gwen. She's so annoying," someone wrote on X. Referencing her time in the band No Doubt, another user posted, "I can't believe gwen stefani went from this to marrying Blake Shelton and being annoying on every episode of the voice."

As reported by The U.S. Sun, fans have also taken issue with the 54-year-old singer's fashion choices. Reportedly, one fan of the show called her outfits "immature and clownish" while someone else said one of her ensembles was "giving Donald Duck meets Minnie the Mouse vibes." "Gwen for God sake STOP SHOWING OFF. It is The Voice Show not Fashion Show even though your outfit is Disturbing and Annoying," an X user wrote.

Wrote another X user, "I think gwen needs to be booted off the voice. Can't stand her she is so annoying if she isn't doing her fashion show for the world instead of doing what she's supposed to do. She is acting like a spoiled brat that's entitled and thinks she is the God of queens. needs to go."

Unsurprisingly, Stefani also has a number of supporters of her judging. "Gwen Stefani always looks so fire on the voice," wrote one fan. Another shared, "Coach @gwenstefani is such a beautiful, nurturing mama bear." Someone else praised Stefani's song choice for Ward and Arcilla, "Make It With You" by Bread. "@gwenstefani Great song choice for Jason and Eli. They did a great job."

Regardless of viewers' feelings about Stefani's role on The Voice, the show is undoubtedly a special place for her. She met her husband, Blake Shelton, when they were both judges. They soon bonded over their divorces—Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. "He's changed my life," Stefani told People in September. "When I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."

