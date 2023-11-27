7 Red Flags to Watch on the First Date

No, it's not in your head: Dating is more difficult in the post-pandemic world. "After spending too much time in isolation through the pandemic, I've found many of my male patients have lost basic social skills and many of my female patients feel anxious in social settings. And while both were eager to get back out in the world and date in person rather than meeting over the legion of dating and hook up apps that exist, they have found themselves emerging into a dramatically altered world where in person encounters feel strange and sometimes unsafe," explains Paul Hokemeyer, Ph.D., author of Fragile Power: Why Having It All Is Never Enough. One of his female patients describes it as "relational weirdness." Luckily, there are some signs – aka red flags – to look out for on the first date.

1 Bad Manners

If your date demonstrates bad manners, run the other way, says Dr. Hokemeyer. "Today more than ever, kindness and courtesy need to be prioritized in our chaotic and divided world. If your date fails to interact with you or anyone in his or her orbit with bad manners or rudeness, it's a red flag they will do the same with you," he says.

2 Drinking too Much

A first date is the only first impression they will ever get. So if they get drunk on it, it might be a sign of what to expect in the future. "Sure they might be nervous. Yes, they might have had a hard day but consuming too much alcohol is not a healthy way to cope with either," says Dr. Hokemeyer.

3 Acute Vanity

If they seem self-obsessed on date one, they probably are. "Maybe a selfie or a request that you take a picture of them in their most flattering pose so they can post on Instagram is ok, but on a first date, I'd be concerned. Intimacy is based on vulnerability not vanity. You want a partner who is capable of the first and is limited in the second," Dr. Hokemeyer explains.

4 Spending Time on the Phone

If they are spending more time interacting with other people on the phone than with you, be very worried. "Dating is about using our seven senses to feel out a potential mate. Doing so successfully means being fully present, physically, emotionally and intuitively. If your date can't do that for a solid hour, good luck getting them to do so for more than a one night stand," Dr. Hokemeyer says.

5 Victimization

If your date is going on and on in a "whoa is me" fashion and demonstrates a pattern of being a victim, take note. "We've all had rotten and unfair things happen to us, but we learn lessons from them and move on. If your date's life narrative is a tragedy, look out. Avoid being a character in the drama," Dr. Hokemeyer warns.

6 Grandiosity

Grandiosity in dress or language is another red flag. If they have too much self-confidence, or demonstrate the "greed is good" tagline, you should reconsider a second date. It might work for politicians, but do you really want that quality in a partner, questions Dr. Hokemeyer.

7 Being Cheap

A first date is not the time to be cheap. "We all work hard for our money and we definitely want a mate who appreciates value, but cheapness is not that. In my work, I've found that people who are stingy with money are also stingy, with holding and manipulative with money," says Dr. Hokemeyer. "If they complain about how much things cost or if they are stiff or are cheap in leaving a gratuity for the staff, bid your date a permanent farewell."