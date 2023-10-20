FBI Releases 3 Tips to Protect Yourself as Violent Extremist Threats Increase

While the war between Israel and Hamas is taking place thousands of miles away, the United States government is issuing a warning to all Americans: There has been an increase in violent extremist threats domestically.

"During the Israel-Hamas conflict, the FBI is continuing to monitor threats both in the United States and overseas. As the conflict continues, the FBI has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions," the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

"We take all potential threats seriously and are working closely with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action. As always, we encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," said the FBI.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The government agency added that they are communicating with law enforcement, "faith-based organizations," and the private sector, including Jewish and Muslim leaders, to monitor the situation.

"Countering terrorism remains the FBI's number one priority, and we will not tolerate violence motivated by hate and extremism. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the American people and pursue justice for the victims and their families," they concluded the statement.

The FBI Director Is Concerned About a Domestic Threat

Over the weekend, FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters on a call that he was concerned about a domestic threat. "Here in the U.S., we cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own soil," Wray said.

Fortunately, most threats were deemed not credible by the agency, a senior FBI official said during the call. But, it was confirmed that Jewish and Muslim institutions were being targeted.

3 Safety Tips to Follow to Protect Yourself

The FBI has released three tips on its website about how the average American citizen can protect themself from potentially violent extremist actions. "It is important for people to protect themselves both online and in-person, and to report any suspicious activity they encounter," the FBI states first and foremost.

To keep yourself safe, the FBI suggests you follow these three tips:

"1. Remain aware of your surroundings. 2. Refrain from oversharing personal information. 3. Say something if you see something. "The insular nature of today's violent extremists makes them difficult for law enforcement to identify and disrupt before an attack. Many times, a person's family or friends may be the first to notice a concerning change in behavior that may indicate a person is mobilizing to violence."

If you do see or hear of anything something suspicious, you can submit a tip online via the FBI's website.