The 10 Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S.

A 2021 Family Travel Association (FTA) survey revealed that 88 percent of parents are likely or very likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months. That's no surprise when you consider that in another 2021 survey, 52 percent of respondents said vacations are more enjoyable with kids along to partake in the fun.

Sure, traveling with little ones may have its challenges, but the key to a smooth family getaway is choosing the right accommodations—and some of the most family-friendly hotels in the U.S. are all-inclusive resorts. They eliminate the hassle of budgeting for food and fun, and they tend to offer larger properties with more amenities.

When choosing a resort, Keri Baugh, travel blogger and founder of Bon Voyage With Kids, says to think about the ages of your children. For instance, if you have a toddler, you may prefer places with shallow swimming pools or splash pads. If you want an adults-only night, you'll want a hotel with a kids club or babysitting services. And if you're traveling with tweens or teens, evening activities like live entertainment or s'mores-making can be helpful.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best family-friendly all-inclusive resorts right in the U.S. Read on to hear from travel experts about why these resorts are sure to help you create meaningful memories to last a lifetime.

1 Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona

Set on 60,000 acres of Tucson's mesmerizing desert landscapes, this rustic dude ranch from 1868 allows you and your family to enjoy cowboy living at its finest. "It provides the chance to engage in a variety of activities like mountain biking, horseback riding, and hiking," says Sam Bellantoni, founder of the blog Hotel Gods.

Kids can also make friends with various desert critters at the Nature Center or sign the family up for ping pong challenges and fishing at Lake Corcoran. And when the adults need to sneak away for some quality time, the on-site Doghouse Saloon serves up a killer prickly pear margarita.

Another reason Tanque Verde Ranch will help with family bonding is that its cozy southwest-style casitas don't have televisions. It's also located adjacent to both Saguaro National Park and Coronado National Forest, so there are endless outdoor adventures to take.

2 Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas in Ko Olina, Hawaii

This resort, which is located on the island of Oahu, technically isn't all-inclusive, but Baugh says it's worth a mention simply because of how many incredible family-friendly activities and amenities are complimentary with your stay.

From a splash zone, water slides, and interactive adventure trails to a variety of Disney character experiences, movie screenings on the lawn, and ukulele lessons, it's almost impossible to try everything that Aulani has to offer. There's also a special community room with plenty of board games, books, and arts and crafts to enjoy.

Best of all, the Aulani Resort provides a supervised kids club for guests ages three to 12. Parents can drop their little ones off knowing that they'll be treated to a full day of exciting themed activities while they unwind in the pool, get a luxurious massage at Laniwai, or enjoy a romantic oceanside dinner.

3 Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake in South Casco, Maine

Looking for a quintessential lake vacation? Adventure meets relaxation at Maine's historic Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake, which features 35 quaint cottages scattered across 125 acres of pine-netted forest.

"This family-owned resort offers waterskiing, canoeing, hiking, zip lines, tire swings, and so many fun activities that kids of any age would love," says Brittany Mendez, CMO of FloridaPanhandle. "There's also a camp open seven days a week as well as babysitting services."

After an action-packed day, indulge in a five-course feast at the main lodge. All three meals are included here, and the seafood-focused buffets are not to be missed. Also included is the zoo program, which allows adults to steal away for some one-on-one time while children enjoy a group dinner and plenty of fun and games at the on-site playground and rec room.

4 Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork, Montana

Set on 2,000 private acres stretching from the shores of Flathead Lake to the tops of the Rocky Mountains, Flathead Lake Lodge offers guests the entire property to themselves for exploring. Start your day with lakeside yoga, then take a tour of the elk preserve, enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail around the fireplace, and end the evening with a hearty steak dinner in the main lodge. The best part? Rates include lodging, all meals, beverages (including alcohol), and countless activities.

This historic Montana ranch is busiest during the summer season when families from all over flock here to enjoy horseback rides, mountain biking, arts and crafts, movie nights, sailing, and so much more.

If you aren't charmed by the traditional log furnishings and country quilts inside the rustic cabins, the views of the tranquil lake surrounded by pine trees are sure to win you over.

For more travel advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Cloud Camp at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado

"The Broadmoor is another terrific option for families, especially those who love the outdoors," says Fred Baker, senior travel editor at Travelness. "This all-inclusive resort is situated near some of Colorado's best hiking and biking trails, as well as offering horseback riding, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Indoors, there are plenty of options for family fun as well, including an arcade, movie theater, and bowling alley."

Your stay at Cloud Camp can be as laidback or active as you want. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of lawn games and hot tub soaking before having lunch on the wraparound patio. Play pickleball, take a mule ride, and learn archery or disc golf before partaking in some stargazing in the gorgeous Colorado sky. Or, go birdwatching and then play some horseshoe before chatting with newfound friends and roasting s'mores while huddled around a campfire.

Between the unobstructed 360-degree views of breathtaking Pikes Peak and the ample authentic wilderness adventures, you and your family will have trouble leaving when the vacation is over.

6 Woodloch Pines Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania

This award-winning lakeside Pennsylvania resort, which is nestled right in the Pocono Mountains, boasts more than 30 on-site activities and events year-round, from snow tubing and ice skating in the winter to paintballing, mini-golfing, and kayaking in the warmer seasons. Not to mention, there are both indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor splash zone, playgrounds, and hiking trails galore.

Guests of Woodloch Pines Resort can choose a two- or three-meal daily dining plan to be rolled into the room rate, and even entertainment (live music, magicians, DJs, acrobats, and more) is included. Did we mention the on-site bumper boats and bumper cars?

7 Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York

Conveniently located about 90 miles north of New York City, this historic Hudson Valley hideaway was built in 1869 and looks like a European castle straight out of a fairytale. It also offers endless nature-focused activities for outdoorsy families to enjoy, as it's surrounded by 40,000 acres of forest, set on Lake Mohonk, and includes more than 85 miles of hiking trails.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"There's golfing and spas for adults, and beautiful scenery and trails for the whole family to enjoy together," says Larry Snider, VP of operations of Casago Vacation Rentals. "The dining scene is also exquisite."

At Mohonk Mountain House, all three meals are included, from bountiful buffets to four-course fine dining. Start your morning with a sunrise hike to the stone Sky Top Tower, then get physical climbing the rock scramble or taking some paddleboards out onto the lake. And for a really special experience, take a ride on an old-fashioned carriage pulled by a mule before ending the evening with card games around your in-room fireplace.

8 Red Mountain Resort in St. George, Utah

Health-focused families will adore Red Mountain Resort, a serene wellness retreat set on the edge of Snow Canyon State Park in southern Utah. Not only are healthy meals included in the room rates, but so are fitness and cooking classes, guided hikes, bike rentals, meditation sessions, and so much more. And you truly can't beat the location, which happens to be a stone's throw from spectacular national parks like Bryce Canyon. Also nearby is Snow Canyon State Park, which is brimming with photo ops in the many cliffs, lava caves, and dynamic rock formations.

For an extra fee, adults can indulge in a bevy of spa treatments, from organic facials to personalized massages. But there are plenty of unique outdoor adventures for the whole family to enjoy, too, like rappelling and rock climbing in Green Valley Gap and exploring interactive dinosaur fossil exhibits.

Pro tip: upgrade to the Adventure Retreat and enjoy a guided day trip to Zion National Park, complete with a nutritious picnic lunch.

9 Tyler Place Family Resort in Highgate Springs, Vermont

This all-inclusive getaway is known for its wide range of children's programs, ultra-comfortable cottage accommodations, and friendly staff. And the abundant water activities are certainly worth a mention, too: from kayaking, sailing, and fishing to tubing, water skiing, and paddleboarding, there's something for everyone. Or, if you'd rather stay on land, there are plenty of hiking trails, bike rentals, art workshops, and bonfire nights to take advantage of.

Set on a mile of private shoreline, Tyler Place Family Resort is surrounded by 165 acres of jaw-dropping gardens and woodlands. When you're craving some R&R, just snag one of the hammocks or Adirondack chairs and soak up the fresh Vermont air or view of the bay.

All meals are included, made with locally sourced seasonal ingredients and prepared by health-conscious chefs. And after the kids go to bed, you and your partner can catch some live music while sipping complimentary beer or wine or attend one of the "parent's night out" activities like a champagne cruise.

10 Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee

Picture this: A pond teeming with catfish, white picket fences, and a whopping 9,200 acres of rolling green hills. That's the setting of this picturesque countryside enclave, which is located right at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee. The all-inclusive package includes not only lodging and three meals a day—at a James Beard-award-winning restaurant, no less—but pantry snacks, too.

There are loads of family-friendly activities to enjoy for an additional fee, like horseback riding, archery, fly fishing, hiking, and yoga. Adults are also sure to appreciate the cooking demonstrations and wine and whiskey tastings (the on-site cellar features 180,000 bottles of wine, while the Barn Bar boasts 600 different bourbons, ryes, scotches, and Japanese whiskies).

While Blackberry Farm welcomes kids at any time of year, consider staying here around the holidays, when they can make s'mores, craft ornaments, and enjoy festive film screenings right on site.