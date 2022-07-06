For those of us who consider ourselves "snackers," there's nothing better than a trip to the pantry. Whether you prefer something salty or sweet, indulging in some potato chips or jellybeans can spark joy in the afternoon—or even after midnight. You may try to prevent these dalliances by not stocking up on snacks on your grocery trips, but sometimes impulse buys get the best of us, and we end up with Goldfish and Oreos in our shopping basket. But while many snack foods are not considered the healthiest choices, some could pose a more pressing threat. Read on to find out which snack varieties have now been pulled from Walmart and Kroger shelves.

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning for Shoppers at Over 100 Stores.

Other snack foods have recently been pulled from shelves.

Snack foods are great when you need to grab something quick on the go, but you better make sure they're safe to consume. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Prairie City Bakery had voluntarily recalled 50,220 units of its beloved Peanut Butter Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.

The pulling of snack cakes was tied to a previous major recall of Jif peanut butter products. J.M. Smucker Co. issued the recall back in May, forcing stores to pull the product from shelves due to potential Salmonella contamination. As a result, a staggering number of products became subject to recall because they contained Jif peanut butter as an ingredient. This included fudge products also sold at Walmart, as well as fresh fruit snack cups that were prepared by Albertsons Companies and sold at over 20 grocery chains.

Now, another sweet snack has been removed from shelves, this time as a result of a different concern.

These snacks should be avoided.

Snack cookies and granola bars sometimes find their way into your shopping cart, but if you threw any of these particular products into your basket, you'll want to throw them right back out.

On June 30, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC issued a voluntary recall of 13 baked snack products, including different varieties and flavors of soft-baked cookies, chewy bars, "breakfast ovals," and brownie bites. According to the Enjoy Life website, the company's snack products are made with "carefully sourced ingredients," and are free from gluten and 14 common allergens.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Snacks were recalled "out of an abundance of caution."

Recalled products had specific Best By Dates between Sept. 24, 2022 and March 13, 2023, and included Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies in Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie, Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, and "Monster" flavors, all of which were sold in 6-ounce packages. Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie Chewy Bars were also recalled, sold in 5.75-ounce packages, as were 8.8-ounce packages of Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals in Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip Banana, and Berry Medley flavors. Enjoy Life Brownie Bites in the flavor Rich Chocolate round out the recall list, sold in 4.76-ounce packages.

The Enjoy Life snacks were sold at Walmart, Kroger, and Wegmans, as well as online on Amazon, in both the U.S. and Canada. According to the recall announcement, the snacks were pulled due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces. Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC noted that the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution," after the company identified the issue "as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance."

Throw the snacks out but save the box.

Enjoy Life has not received any reports of injury or illness in relation to the recalled products, but they did instruct customers not to eat them. If any of these sweet treats in your pantry, the company instructs you to throw away the food product but save any available packaging.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You can call Enjoy Life at 1-855-543-5335 for more information regarding recalled products and details on how you can get a refund. You can contact the company 24 hours a day, Enjoy Life said in the recall announcement, but customer relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).