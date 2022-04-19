See Dharma & Greg Now, at 50 and 59

From 1997 to 2002, audiences took in the antics and unconventional relationship of a seemingly mismatched couple on the sitcom Dharma & Greg. The show revolved around two people who impulsively got married after their first date, even though they were opposites in a lot of ways: Dharma being a hippie yoga instructor and Greg being a strait-laced lawyer. The pair were played by Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson, both of whom are still acting today and have starred in other popular TV shows.

Read on to find out more about the former sitcom couple's lives today.

The cast got back together recently.

During a 2019 interview with KTLA 5, Elfman shared that the cast of Dharma & Greg reunited and reminisced about their time on the series.

"The whole cast got together," she said. "We've been getting together in little tidbits, but never all of us at the same time. And that just happened a few weeks ago at Susan Sullivan's house, and it was delightful. We had so many great laughs. Everyone had such a beautiful, pleasurable experience working together for five years, and you are a family. All the highlights were coming to the surface of all the joy we all had."

As for her relationship with Gibson in particular, Elfman told Daily Blast Live that they "randomly run into each other" as they go about their lives, including once when she spotted him filming Criminal Minds and they took a moment to catch up.

Elfman stars on a popular TV series.

Elfman went on to appear in many more TV series, as well as movies. She's played roles in Damages, The Mindy Project, Two and a Half Men, Friends with Benefits, and more. Since 2018, the 50-year-old actor has starred in Fear the Walking Dead as June.

She has two children.

As for her personal life, Elfman has been married to actor Bodhi Elfman since 1995. They have two children: 14-year-old Story and 12-year-old Easton.

Elfman opened up about parenthood in a 2021 interview with Yahoo! "We're always laughing, being silly, making jokes, making up imaginary scenarios of things that make us laugh," she said. "We love going for drives as a family and packing the car full of snacks and just going and driving and looking at neighborhoods and houses and nature and buildings. And we just have fun being together, in its most simplest form, really."

Gibson was also on another hit series—and abruptly left.

Three years after Dharma & Greg ended, Gibson began starring in Criminal Minds as Aaron Hotchner, and he remained on the series for 12 seasons until 2016 when he was let go following an on-set altercation. He told People at the time, "…I'm using this time to be with my kids, and I look forward to what's next. Maybe I'll do a comedy, or a play, or direct, or produce."

The actor has also appeared on Two and a Half Men (in the same episode as Elfman) and Hot in Cleveland, among other movies and shows following Dharma & Greg.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He's a father of three.

Like Elfman, Gibson, 59, is also a parent. He has three children—22-year-0ld James, 19-year-old Travis, and 17-year-old Agatha—with his ex-wife Christine Gibson. The pair had been married for 25 years before divorcing in 2021.

