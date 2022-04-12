Debbie Reynolds Threw This Star Out of a Party "By the Ear," He Says

Well, this is one memorable way to leave a party. During an interview on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mark Wahlberg shared that Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds once threw him out of a party "by the ear"—and it wasn't even her own event. During his early days in Hollywood, the now 50-year-old actor went to quite a few soirées thrown by Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, and apparently he once offended the musical comedy legend so badly that she gave him the boot.

Read on to see what Wahlberg had to say and to learn more about these noteworthy parties.

Wahlberg gives two late stars credit for throwing the best parties.

The subject of Reynolds kicking Wahlberg out came up when Ellen DeGeneres asked the Father Stu star who threw the best party he's even been to. He replied that the best hosts were the late Penny Marshall and Carrie Fisher, who traded off years. Wahlberg explained, "[Marshall] and Carrie Fisher used to have their annual party. One was at Penny's and one was at Carrie's, every other year."

He says this even though Fisher's mother kicked him out.

Wahlberg didn't go into detail as to what led up to him being ejected, but he did recall, "Debbie Reynolds threw me out once by the ear." Most likely, this was during one of the years that the annual party took place at Fisher's house. Reynolds welcomed her daughter with her ex-husband, singer Eddie Fisher, in 1956. Sadly, Reynolds and Fisher both passed away within a day of each other in 2016.

Wahlberg had a connection to the hosts.

There's a good reason that Wahlberg was invited to these parties in the first place. On Ellen, Wahlberg explained of his relationship with Marshall, "I met everybody in the business through Penny Marshall. I wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for Penny Marshall. She gave me my first role."

Wahlberg's first movie role was in her 1994 comedy Renaissance Man. At the time, he was best known for his music group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and for modeling in Calvin Klein ads.

The parties were a coveted invitation in Hollywood.

Marshall and Fisher were good friends, and they both had October birthdays, which is why they held the parties together.

"We alternated between our homes," Marshall wrote in her memoir, My Mother Was Nuts (via Jezebel). "No invitations went out; everyone received a phone call telling them the date and time. A few days later, we would receive calls from people asking if they could come. Most guests were longtime friends like Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston, and Robin Williams. New people, like Ben Affleck and Nicole Kidman, were added every year. One year David Bowie and Iman crashed."

Wahlberg isn't the only celeb to dish about Fisher's parties.

With the parties thrown by Fisher and Marshall being so star-studded, it's no surprise that invitees want to talk about them. During a 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Sarah Paulson talked about going to a party at Fisher's house that she found out was being called "Gore Vidal's Make-Out Party".

"There was a hat with names in it and you were supposed to make-out with whomever you pulled out of the hat," Paulson said. "Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat and then promptly left the room."

That somewhat awkward situation aside, she added that other famous partygoers included Queen Latifah and Shirley MacClaine.

