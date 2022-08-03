For fans who wanted to see David Crosby one last time—and those who wanted to finally see him perform for the first time—he has some bad news. In a tweet on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Crosby revealed that he won't be touring in the future. It wasn't an official statement—just an answer to a follower's question—but it still speaks to his plans, of lack therefor, for the future.

The good news is, Crosby is still making music, even though you likely won't be able to see him perform it live. Read on to find out what the Crosby, Stills & Nash singer said about this stage of his career.

Crosby has no plans to tour for one understandable reason.

On Tuesday, a fan tweeted to Crosby, "Any tour dates david crosby!" The 80-year-old musician responded, "I think I'm too old to tour any more ….sadly."

Crosby then retweeted a fan who responded to his announcement. The fan wrote, "At nearly 81, not only am I amazed you have toured as long as you did David, but amazed with quality you deliver time, and time again, and still do! Much respect, and understanding my friend!"

Crosby gave a surprise live performance earlier this year.

As reported by The Independent, the last time Crosby performed live was in February in Santa Barbara, California. He made a surprise appearance at a Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit concert and sang "Ohio" alongside musician Shawn Colvin.

After the show, Crosby tweeted, "Was soooooooooo goooood to play with people who love it …haven't played live for a long time ….Jason and that band swing so hard….then he is just sitting there alone singing Cover Me Up and we're crying."

Crosby's last actual tour lasted from May to September 2019 and saw him traveling and playing all over the U.S.

But he hasn't retired from recording music.

From 2014 to 2021, Crosby released five solo albums with the latest being 2021's For Free.

"This'll make five albums in six or seven years," he told Stereogum in 2021. "I can tell you what happened. It's not a struggle for me to do it. What happened is I have people I write with. I started out as a solo writer, writing all my own stuff and jealously guarding it. A lot of people do that. They want all the credit, they want all the money. What I found out is, the other guy always thinks of something I wouldn't think of. It's more colors, it's like having two palettes of colors instead of one. We paint a better picture. I love doing it."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Aging has made him a better songwriter, he says.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Crosby spoke of being somewhat surprised at how much songwriting he was doing and reflected on his age. His uptick in solo work came after his split from Crosby, Stills & Nash.

"The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I've ever had," he said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense. Most people at my age are either lazy or they're just pulling the handle trying to get another hit. They feel that maybe they've said everything they want to say. They also just don't work at it. I'm not smarter or better than they are. It's just that the songs are coming to me."