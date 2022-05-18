She Played Claire on "Lost." See Emilie de Ravin Now at 40.

It's been 12 years since fans finally got the conclusion to the island-set drama Lost, which means it's probably been quite a while since you checked in with some of the survivors of the crash of Oceanic Flight 815. When it comes to Emilie de Ravin, who played Claire Littleton on the mystery series, a lot has changed in her life. She went on to act in other popular TV series, she became a mom of two children, and she moved back to Australia.

Now 40, de Ravin is still acting, you just won't have spotted her in an American show in the last couple of years. Read on to find out more about the star's life post-Lost.

She's still acting.

De Ravin was already a successful actor before being cast on Lost, and was known in particular for her role as Tess Harding on the sci-fi series Roswell. The actor appeared on the show from 2000 to 2002. During the time that she was on Lost, de Ravin also made several movies, including Brick, The Hills Have Eyes, and Remember Me.

After Lost ended in 2010, de Ravin joined another long-running TV show, Once Upon a Time, on which she starred as Belle. The actor's most recent project is the Australian miniseries True Colours, which will air this year.

She's a mom of two.

De Ravin has two children–six-year-old Vera and three-year-old Theo—with her partner, photographer and filmmaker Eric Bilitch. De Ravin shares snippets from their everyday life in Australia and from their travels on her Instagram account.

For instance, when Vera recently turned six, de Ravin wrote, "Oh how lucky I got to be this incredible little humans Mum. I wished & dreamed of having a little girl since I was about 6 years old, & how blessed I am that it was YOU! You are pure magic Vera, & you inspire & amaze me every single day. Love you more than words can say forever & always…Happy Birthday sweetheart!"

She frequently connects with her fans at conventions.

De Ravin often takes part in pop culture fan conventions where she can meet fans of Roswell, Lost, and Once Upon a Time. The conventions have taken her around the world; she's posted recently about attending events in Wales, Dublin, and Australia's Gold Coast. At the Wales convention, de Ravin was joined by Lost co-star Dominic Monaghan.

De Ravin also makes videos for fans through the sites Cameo and Blisser. As her Blisser profile explains, part of the proceeds for her personalized greetings go to The Nature Conservancy.

She has fond memories of Lost.

Sometimes de Ravin posts old photos of herself and her Lost castmates on her Instagram and shares her memories of the show. In 2021, she posted a photo of herself and a few co-starsand wrote, "Love these incredibly talented people… #FBF And all the amazing LOST cast & crew! Y'all rock! So lucky to of been a part of this crew!"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She also reunited with some of the cast in 2018. De Ravin was one of several cast and crew members who attended "We Have to Go Back: The Lost Concert" in 2018.

