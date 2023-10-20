Entertainment

Cher's "Demanding" Libido Is "Wearing Out" 37-Year-Old Boyfriend, Source Says

The 77-year-old star and producer Alexander "AE" Edwards recently got back together.

By Lia Beck
October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards are back on again after reportedly taking a break earlier this year, but according to a new report, one particular factor continues to put a strain on their relationship. Radar Online reports that Cher's high libido is distracting Edwards from his work and "wearing him out," leaving their future in jeopardy. Read on to learn more about the relationship, her thoughts on their 40-year age gap, the album they just released, and their supposed issues in the bedroom.

Cher and Edwards met at Fashion Week last year.

Cher and Alexander Edwards in Los Angeles in November 2022
zerojack/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

Cher and Edwards met a Paris Fashion Week show in September 2022. Cher told People in a recent interview that they had a 15-minute encounter and her friend gave Edwards her number.

"It was really shocking, because people just don't give out my number," the 77-year-old said. "I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!"

By November 2022, Cher was raving about Edwards on social media, confirming their romance. She answered some fan questions about her new beau—including about their significant age difference—and wrote in one X (formerly Twitter) post, "LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES [heart emojis]." She also wrote, "He's Kind, Smart, Hilarious…& We [kiss emoji] Like Teenagers."

There were rumors that they split up.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at a Balmain fashion show in September 2023
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In May, multiple publications reported that Cher and Edwards had broken up. According to E!, the split was amicable. It had previously been speculated that the couple was engaged after Cher posted a photo of a diamond ring Edwards gave her.

Amid the split reports, a source told Us Weekly, "AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift. However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher's house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There's no bad blood between them and they're on good terms."

Cher and Edwards never confirmed the split, and she recently said that they've been together for a year.

A new report claims her sex drive is straining the relationship.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the Versace FW23 Show in March 2023
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Radar Online reported on Oct. 19 that Cher's high libido is causing tension in her relationship with 37-year-old Edwards.

"AE is frustrated and doesn't know what to do," a source reportedly told National Enquirer. "Every time he wants to get something done in the studio, she's craving—and demanding—more … It's gotten to be a lot for him and, frankly, a burden for the relationship."

Another source said, "She's wearing him out—and that's saying something considering their age difference!" This source also characterized their romance as "torrid."

An insider also claimed, "Cher says AE's return has shaved 40 years off her age. She's telling people her health is better than it's been in years—and that's translating into her high libido … Let's just hope it doesn't drive AE away in the end."

Regarding their reported split, a source claimed that Cher was worried Edwards was using her for her fame and money, "But she's decided to follow her heart and give it a second chance. Since then, they've been inseparable."

Cher said she's having the "best time" with Edwards.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at a Givenchy fashion show in September 2023
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"No matter what happens, I love being with him," the "Believe" singer told People of Edwards. "He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time."

She also said that she understands people being interested in her personal life. "Alexander's got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he's way younger. He's a beautiful man," she said. "Also, I think it's fun to be interested in somebody else's love life!"

In another recent interview with The New York Times, Cher admitted that she was apprehensive about dating Edwards at first. "I'm like, old enough to be his—oh, I'm probably older than his mother," she said. "It doesn't work on paper, but it seems to work in whatever reality we've created."

They worked together on her new album.

Edwards is a music executive and producer, and he produced a song on Cher's new holiday album, Christmas. The song, "Drop Top Sleigh Ride," features one of his collaborators, rapper Tyga.

"He's a great producer. I let him do 'Drop Top Sleigh,'" Cher told People. "That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
