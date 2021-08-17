Culture

See Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell's Son Now

Charlie McDowell is now a prominent director and engaged to a Hollywood star.

August 17, 2021
Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell have both had illustrious acting careers. Steenburgen is an Academy Award winner who has starred in a number of iconic films, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, ParenthoodBack to the Future Part III, and Step Brothers. Malcolm McDowell has also starred in many memorable movies: A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Star Trek Generations, and Cat People, to name a few. The power pair split in 1990 after 10 years of marriage, but they share two children, one of whom has become a prominent director. Read on to learn more about Charlie McDowell, including the movies he's directed and the Hollywood star he's engaged to.

Charlie McDowell is an accomplished director.

Steenburgen and Malcolm's younger child, 38-year-old Charlie, has directed two feature films—The One I Love and The Discovery—and he has a third movie, Gilded Rage, in pre-production. He's also directed a handful of television episodes for popular shows, including Silicon ValleyDear White PeopleLegion, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. And while he seems to be focusing on directing, Charlie is also a writer, co-writing the script for the upcoming Gilded Rage.

Charlie is engaged to actor Lily Collins.

Charlie is engaged to actor Lily Collins—who also has a famous parent, Phil Collins. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2020 while they were road-tripping through the U.S. together after a year of dating. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you, and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together," Lily wrote on the couple's Instagram announcement of their engagement. On his own post, Charlie wrote, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness, you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

Steenburgen and Malcolm have both remarried.

Although Charlie's parents split in 1990, they've both since remarried and expanded the family. Steenburgen married actor Ted Danson in 1995, and Malcolm married Kelley Kuhr in 1991. Steenburgen and Danson don't have any children together, but Malcolm and Kuhr have welcomed three more kids: 17-year-old Beckett McDowell, 14-year-old Finnian McDowell, and 12-year-old Seamus McDowell.

Steenburgen and Malcolm's daughter, Lilly McDowell, is an actor.

Malcolm and Steenburgen had one other child in addition to Charlie, 40-year-old Lilly McDowell. An actor, Lilly has appeared in a number of films, including Pound of FleshSuing the Devil, and Mischief Night. She's also been seen on TV shows like Curb Your EnthusiasmSons of Anarchy, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

