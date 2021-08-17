See Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell's Son Now

Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell have both had illustrious acting careers. Steenburgen is an Academy Award winner who has starred in a number of iconic films, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Parenthood, Back to the Future Part III, and Step Brothers. Malcolm McDowell has also starred in many memorable movies: A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Star Trek Generations, and Cat People, to name a few. The power pair split in 1990 after 10 years of marriage, but they share two children, one of whom has become a prominent director. Read on to learn more about Charlie McDowell, including the movies he's directed and the Hollywood star he's engaged to.

RELATED: See Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's Son All Grown Up.

Charlie McDowell is an accomplished director.

Steenburgen and Malcolm's younger child, 38-year-old Charlie, has directed two feature films—The One I Love and The Discovery—and he has a third movie, Gilded Rage, in pre-production. He's also directed a handful of television episodes for popular shows, including Silicon Valley, Dear White People, Legion, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. And while he seems to be focusing on directing, Charlie is also a writer, co-writing the script for the upcoming Gilded Rage.

RELATED: Al Pacino's Award-Winning Filmmaker Daughter Julie Is 31. See Her Now.

Charlie is engaged to actor Lily Collins.

Charlie is engaged to actor Lily Collins—who also has a famous parent, Phil Collins. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2020 while they were road-tripping through the U.S. together after a year of dating. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you, and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together," Lily wrote on the couple's Instagram announcement of their engagement. On his own post, Charlie wrote, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness, you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

Steenburgen and Malcolm have both remarried.

Although Charlie's parents split in 1990, they've both since remarried and expanded the family. Steenburgen married actor Ted Danson in 1995, and Malcolm married Kelley Kuhr in 1991. Steenburgen and Danson don't have any children together, but Malcolm and Kuhr have welcomed three more kids: 17-year-old Beckett McDowell, 14-year-old Finnian McDowell, and 12-year-old Seamus McDowell.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Steenburgen and Malcolm's daughter, Lilly McDowell, is an actor.

Malcolm and Steenburgen had one other child in addition to Charlie, 40-year-old Lilly McDowell. An actor, Lilly has appeared in a number of films, including Pound of Flesh, Suing the Devil, and Mischief Night. She's also been seen on TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sons of Anarchy, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

RELATED: See Jack Nicholson's Daughter Lorraine, Who's an Actor and Filmmaker.