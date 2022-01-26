See Celine Dion's Throwback Photo With Son René-Charles, Who Just Turned 21

Since the passing of Celine Dion's husband, the music producer and talent manager René Angélil from cancer in 2016, the iconic singer has been fairly private about her personal life and the details surrounding her family. But on the occasion of her oldest son's milestone 21st birthday, Dion opened up with an intimate social media tribute and throwback photo in celebration. Read on to see what the adoring mom had to say about René-Charles Angélil and what he looks like today.

Dion shared a 21st birthday tribute to son René-Charles on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself, her husband, and her son in the hospital after his birth, Dion wrote, "21 years of dreams have already passed." She added that his arrival was a "wonderful gift" for his parents. "Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true," the star continued.

Dion wrote her tribute in both her native French and English.

Dion shared an intimate photo of her son on his 20th birthday, too.

Last year, in celebration of his 20th birthday, the singer shared another personal photo—this one recent—with René-Charles. In that Instagram tribute, she wrote in both English and French, "You changed our lives forever. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time. My dream came true, and you changed our lives forever!"

In that photo, the pair are dressed in matching black, with Dion adoringly stroking her son's cheek. "It's hard to believe that two decades have already passed," she wrote.

René-Charles is a musician like his mother.

In 2018, at the age of 17, René-Charles revealed that he'd been working on his own music—in the rap genre—which he debuted on Soundcloud. Recording under the name Big Tip, René-Charles' covers of The Weeknd's songs "Sidewalks" and "Loft Music" hit the top of Canadian SoundCloud R&B charts that year.

He also released three original tracks, which alluded to the painful loss of his father. On "Catwalks," lyrics include the words, "I ran out of tears when I was 16."

Then last year, René-Charles released an EP called CasiNo.5. "Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you," Dion wrote on Instagram in support of his new music. "Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much."

Dion is also mom to 11-year-old twins.

In addition to René-Charles, Dion is mom to his nearly decade-younger siblings, Eddy and Nelson Angélil. The twin boys made their debut on the cover of Hello! shortly after their birth, and she has shared various photos of them as they have grown up, too. In 2020, Dion shared a snapshot with all three kids gathered around the Christmas tree, clad in matching starry pajamas.

