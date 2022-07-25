Candace Cameron Bure may be known for her career in family-friendly sitcoms and TV movies, but according to one fellow celebrity, she doesn't live up to her "nice" reputation in a real life. In a TikTok video posted on July 24, influencer, Dance Moms alum, former Nickelodeon star, and So You Think You Can Dance judge JoJo Siwa used photos on her phone to reveal the "nicest," "rudest," and "coolest" famous people she's ever met, and the Fuller House actor did not come off well. Read on to find out what Siwa shared, where she and Bure crossed paths, and which stars made a better impression on her.

Siwa called Bure out as the "rudest celebrity" she's encountered.

In the TikTok, Siwa, outdoors and dressed for the pool, answers prompts by flashing photos of celebrities on her phone. While she flips the screen quickly towards and away from the camera, it's possible to pause and see who her pick is for each superlative. When the text, "rudest celebrity I've met…" pops up, the 19-year-old shows a photo of Bure, 46, who first came to fame as a child playing D.J. Tanner on Full House. She reprised the role in the 2016 Netflix revival, Fuller House, which ran until 2020.

The stars have met a couple of times.

Siwa doesn't speak in the video, just shows the photos, dances, and occasionally laughs. So it's unclear exactly what happened between her and Bure that would lead her to describe the older actor as "rude." But we do know that they've met. For one instance, Page Six notes that Siwa attended the Fuller House premiere, though she would have been just 13 at the time.

However, in 2019, Bure and Siwa were both guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show and were interviewed simultaneously. An extra clip from their episode that was posted online includes a slightly awkward moment. Host Kelly Clarkson asks Bure about her new holiday decor line, Simply Christmas, and the actor says that, despite how many holiday Christmas movies she's starred in, she prefers "simple and elegant" decorations, which is what inspired the products. Turning to Siwa and putting a hand on her leg, Bure adds, "Maybe a little different than your place." Siwa had recently shared a tour of her family's elaborate Christmas display on YouTube, highlighting thousands of multicolored lights, gigantic lollipops, and a hot pink "flamingo" tree inside their home, among other decorations.

Bure has come under fire for some of her views.

Bure has been vocal about her conservative Christian beliefs, which has led to some conflict, including with coworkers. In 2015, when she was a panelist on The View, she got into an argument with co-host Raven-Symoné—who is now married to a woman—over a bakery that was fined for refusing to bake the cake for a lesbian wedding. "I think you are comparing apples to oranges here," Bure said when Raven-Symoné compared the bakery's stance to racial segregation. "I don't think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association. It's about constitutional rights. It's about First Amendment rights. We still have the right to choose who we associate with." She's also been criticized for her comments on vaccines, gun control laws, and being a "submissive" wife to her husband.

Meanwhile, Siwa has become a voice for LGBTQIA+ teens after coming out as part of the community and publicly sharing that she was in a relationship with another woman last year. In an interview with People, she said of labeling herself, "I like 'queer.' Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Other celebrities made it into Siwa's TikTok.

The former Dance Moms star answers more prompts in her TikTok. She shows a photo of Euphoria star Zendaya for her "celebrity crush," Miley Cyrus for "nicest celebrity I've met," and Elton John for "coolest celebrity I've met." Under the text, "celebrity that did me dirty," Siwa reveals cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants, then laughs, which many have taken to be a dig at Nickelodeon. Earlier this year, she shared on Instagram that she wouldn't be attending the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards because she hadn't been invited, as reported by Us Weekly. The outlet also noted that Siwa retweeted fans who were suspicious about the network seemingly cutting ties with her after she came out and also drastically changed her signature look by cutting her hair.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb