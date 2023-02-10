Candace Cameron Bure Slams "Cancel Culture" But Stands by Controversial Comments

A few months after being criticized for comments she made about "traditional marriage," Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about "cancel culture" and how she believes it's impacted her. While she didn't reference those controversial remarks directly, the Fuller House star did claim that Christians like her feel as though they can't share their beliefs publicly. Speaking on the podcast Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler, she encouraged other Christians to speak out, saying, "It's important that we don't back down."

Bure was criticized for controversial comments about marriage.

In November 2022, Bure was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal about her new role as chief creative officer for the Christian TV channel Great American Family. She was asked whether Great American Family would feature same-sex couples in its movies, which is something Hallmark—the channel Bure previously worked with—started doing.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure responded.

In the same interview, Great American Family chief executive Bill Abbott referred to LGBTQ representation as being in vogue.

"It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he said. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

There was immediate backlash.

After Bure's interview was published, her comments were condemned by many, including fellow entertainers. Hilarie Burton Morgan, who has also starred in Hallmark Movies, tweeted, "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

Dancer JoJo Siwa, who herself is a member of the LGBTQ community and had recently gone through—and seemingly patched up—a public feud with Bure, posted on Instagram, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Bure's Full House and Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin left a supportive comment on Siwa's post, as did other stars, including Alyssa Milano and Maddie Ziegler.

Bure talked about feeling silenced in a new interview.

In her recent interview on Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler, Bure was asked if she had advice for Christian women in their 20s and 30s who feel they can't speak out about their beliefs out of fear of persecution.

"It's hard no matter what, especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said. "But it's important that we speak truth, but in love. 'Cause, listen, nobody's gonna change. Nobody's gonna even listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it's important that we don't back down."

She claimed that "cancel culture is real."

Bure continued, "I know that there's all places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith. And I feel like we've had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone just says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it. And that isn't nearly the persecution that a lot of other people go through for being a Christian in other countries."

She added, "Nevertheless, cancel culture's real, and it's difficult, and it's hard. But listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one, and there are lots of us, and we are always stronger together."

Bure accused "the media" and a "toxic climate" for the response to her earlier remarks.

After her Wall Street Journal interview set off a social media firestorm, Bure posted a lengthy statement to Instagram on Nov. 16.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," it reads in part. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised."

She added that she still loves even those who were "attacking [her] online" and "tried to assassinate [her] character." She also claimed that the Wall Street Journal interview left out her quotes about how "people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera."