Smarter Living

9 Essential Tips for Buying a Home When it's the Worst Time to Buy

Follow these smart strategies from pros.

By Michael Martin
November 1, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Michael Martin
November 1, 2023

It's an unfortunate home truth: If you're looking to buy a house right now, experts say it's not the best time. In fact, it's objectively pretty terrible. Interest rates are at a 22-year high, making mortgage payments more expensive. In many areas, inventory is low, as homeowners elect to hang on to their properties and postpone moving until rates decline. It's now 52% more expensive to buy a home than rent, leading the Wall Street Journal to declare "there's never been a worse time to buy." But making that key purchase is not impossible. These are nine expert tips for buying a home in a less-than-hospitable era.

1
Consider An Adjustable-Rate Mortgage

Finance, documents and senior couple on sofa with bills, paperwork and insurance checklist in home, life or asset management, Elderly black people on couch with financial, retirement or mortgage debt
iStock

In an August 25 episode of the National Association of Realtors' Real Estate Today podcast, Bill Armstrong, a realtor in Frederick, Maryland, suggested that current homebuyers consider obtaining an adjustable-rate mortgage. Because rates are at decades-long highs, they're likely to come down in the next year or so.

2
Be Quick

House for sale, sold
Shutterstock

University of North Texas real estate professor John Baen, Ph.D, told CBS News this month that now is actually a great time to buy a home because prices will only keep rising. But you have to be ready to move fast. "You've got to be quick, and you can't sit around, because if the house is priced properly—less than $400,000—it's sold in a matter of three or four days," he said. 

3
Right Now Is a Good Time to Look

house keychain unlocking door
Inna Dodor / Shutterstock

Baen said more buyers tend to be in the market during spring and summer, because families generally want to move house before the school year begins. Lower competition in the cold-weather months could work to your benefit.

4
Use a Realtor Who's Also An Investor

Couple are in a meeting with their financial advisor.
FatCamera / iStock

Armstrong suggested working with a realtor who invests in real estate but isn't actively looking for a new property. This means they know the market well but aren't considering deals for themselves first.

5
You Can Still Shop Around for Mortgages

couple talking to a financial advisor about paying off their
Shutterstock

"Mortgage rates vary from lender to lender. While your first instinct is to go with a bank you're already established with, you might want to shop around and get estimates from a variety of lenders," recent homebuyer Catherine Wilson wrote on My San Antonio in May. "Your rate depends on a number of factors, such as how much you plan to put down, your credit score, loan amount, and loan type. Exploring your options can even allow you to lock in rates for a time period while you search for your forever home."

6
Look At New Construction

luxury home, exterior of house
Artazum / Shutterstock

"Given how expensive a brand-new home is and where mortgage rates are, builders are trying to ease some of the burden off the buyers and make the sale by offering generous incentives," said Wilson. "They could provide a discount on the overall cost of the house, money to put toward closing costs, and may even buy down your mortgage rate."

7
Realize This Might Have to Be the Right Time to Buy

A for-sale sign in the foreground with a big white house in the background
Feverpitched / iStock

Sometimes the best time to buy a house is when you need one because of a move or life change, not because of interest rates. "The housing market—like so many other markets—is almost impossible to time," Orphe Divounguy, senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans, recently told Forbes. "The best time for prospective buyers is when they find a home that they like, that meets their family's current and foreseeable needs and that they can afford."

8
Jumping on the Ladder Could Benefit You Long Term

Shutterstock

Waiting for better days isn't always possible—or productive. "More often it seems the case that home prices generally keep rising, so the goalposts for amassing a down payment keep moving, and there's no guarantee that tomorrow's conditions will be all that much better in the aggregate than today's," said Divounguy. "Getting on the housing ladder" will help you build equity and net worth, she added. 

 RELATED: 11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

9
Remember You Can Always Refinance

refinancing mortgage
comzeal images/Shutterstock

It's a well-known saying in the world of home financing: You marry your home, but you date the mortgage rate. Once the Fed lowers interest rates, refinancing your mortgage to a more favorable APR is an option as long as you've been consistent on your payments and have kept your credit score in good shape.

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is an experienced writer and editor in New York City. He specializes in helping people make life-improving decisions on their health, nutrition, finances, and lifestyle. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa at Billboard Women In Music 2017
    Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa at Billboard Women In Music 2017
    Entertainment

    Francia Raísa & Selena Gomez's Feud, Explained

    Raísa just shared the real story.

  • A person pointing to a stack of $100 bills in their breast pocket
    A person pointing to a stack of $100 bills in their breast pocket
    Smarter Living

    Average American Household Hits Millionaire Status

    How does your net worth compare to others?

  • woman smiling in the sunshine experiencing the power of positive quotes
    woman smiling in the sunshine experiencing the power of positive quotes
    Smarter Living

    107 Positive Quotes to Brighten Your Day

    Get inspired by these wise words.

  • ozempic injections in box with measuring tape
    ozempic injections in box with measuring tape
    Smarter Living

    Ozempic Has Food Brands in a Panic

    Nestlé and Krispy Kreme are facing headwinds.

  • Joe Biden speaking in Washington, DC in March 2023
    Joe Biden speaking in Washington, DC in March 2023
    Entertainment

    Joe Biden Issued Order After Watching Movie

    It scared him about the use of A.I.

  • Two People Laughing on the First Date
    Two People Laughing on the First Date
    Relationships

    3 Questions You Must Ask on a First Date

    A dating coach clues you in.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.