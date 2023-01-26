"Below Deck" Captains Sandy and Lee Seem to Be Feuding

Reality TV hits the high seas with Below Deck, which has been making waves since its 2013 debut. The show has no shortage of drama, tracking the daily lives of crew members aboard a luxury yacht, and has spawned four different spinoffs so far. While Captain Lee Rosbach has been in charge since Season 1, he was forced to take a break due to health concerns early in the current 10th season, Us Weekly reported. Sandy Yawn, the captain leading crews on the spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean, took over for Captain Lee, which Lee said he was grateful for. Now, however, the two seem to be at odds. Read on to find out why these captains may be feuding.

It all started with the firing of a crew member.

While at the helm, Captain Sandy was calling the shots—and that included firing stewardess Camille Lamb. According to Us Weekly, Camille was given several warnings from chief steward Fraser Olender about her work on the boat.

"I don't know how many more chances I can give," he said in a confessional interview, per the magazine. "I have hope in people, and no one believed in me, ever, and I turned things around for myself. So, I feel like I can see a little bit of that in everyone, so I always will give another chance."

But Olender reached the end of his rope, and Sandy agreed that it would be best for Camille to go. "I'm tired of hearing about Camille," she said. "Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what's best for the boat."

As it turns out, Captain Sandy's decision has rubbed Captain Lee the wrong way—particularly in terms of how she handled it.

Captain Lee wanted to be informed ahead of time.

In the eighth episode, Sandy is shown calling Lee to inform him that Camille was fired, and he thanks her for letting him know. But when the episode aired on Jan. 23, Lee noted on social media that he wasn't too pleased with how things played out.

"So I found out after the fact that she fired one of my crew, not before. Ok?" Lee tweeted about Sandy.

In subsequent Twitter replies to fans, Lee clarified that he, too, would've fired Camille, but he would have preferred to be informed beforehand. "Had I been replacing Capt Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why," he wrote. "I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it."

Lee said that he's been in Sandy's position in the past, but he has always told the captain he was replacing first out of respect. "How long does a phone call take," Lee wrote. "It's a matter of respect. But I guess that's a thing of the past as well."

After many replies, Lee concluded, "I stated my case and as far as I'm concerned that's the end of it." But that didn't stop Captain Sandy from posting on Twitter herself.

Fans believe these cryptic tweets from Captain Sandy are her response.

While she didn't call Lee out directly, Sandy tweeted a photo on Jan. 24, which depicted a crying woman and a man yelling at her.

"If someone treats you bad, just remember that there is something wrong with them, not you," the text below reads. "Normal people don't go around destroying other people." Sandy included the hashtags #TuesdayThoughts and #BeKind.

She followed up with another another quote about how "hurt people hurt others, but luckily, healed people heal others," with Sandy adding, "Love This! #lovealwayswins."

Beyond that, Sandy hasn't addressed Lee's statements. Fans, however, did call him out on his approach.

Some said that Lee wasn't being "fair" to Sandy.

While there were fans who agreed with Captain Lee's stance, some Twitter users weren't happy with how he responded, asking why he would call Sandy out publicly.

"Respect to you, but the same could [be] said for you discussing this on social media & not privately with @CaptSandyYawn," one user wrote, while another tweeted, "I take no issue with you, I enjoy you on the show. However, I do not think you're being fair to @CaptainSandyYawn. If you had an issue with Sandy separating a crew member why not address it with her directly, on camera."

Lee responded to both tweets, stating that the issue was public to begin with. "She did it on tv in front of how many people with out consulting me," he wrote. "That doesn't sound very private to me at all." Replying to the second tweet, he reiterated that Sandy fired Camille during filming—and while he didn't need Sandy to call and ask for his approval, "a heads up would have been respectful."

Captain Lee will return to the show later this season, Us Weekly reported, but since the season finished filming long before this possible feud, we won't get to see the captains hash it out on camera.