Smarter Living

If You Use One of These Banks, Your Stimulus Check Could Be Delayed

Banking with one of these companies may keep you waiting on your next stimulus payment.

By Kali Coleman
March 16, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
March 16, 2021
circle

After the latest stimulus bill passed last week, Americans across the country were eager to receive the third round of stimulus checks, worth a base standard of $1,400. But while some people started receiving their direct deposit payments this weekend, others have been left waiting. Now, several banks are saying it's not their fault. A few widely used banks recently announced that their customers won't have access to the new round of stimulus payments until March 17 at the earliest, claiming that this is out of their control and actually the result of the official IRS payment date not being until then. Read on to find out which banks could cause your stimulus check to be delayed, and for anyone waiting for payment, Your Stimulus Check May Never Come If You Don't Do This, IRS Says.

1
Chase

Charleston, USA - October 17, 2019: West Virginia capital city cityscape skyline with Chase bank and logo on building and cloudy sky
iStock

Chase updated their website on March 12 to let customers know that they "expect" stimulus payments to be available to most Chase customers as soon as March 17. "When we receive the money from the IRS on Wednesday, we will immediately deposit it into our customers' accounts," Amy Bonitatibus, the chief communications officer for Chase, told Insider. And for more reasons your payment might be held up, If You've Done This in the Past Year, Your Stimulus Check Could Be Delayed.

2
Wells Fargo

August 10, 2019 San Francisco / CA / USA - Wells Fargo branch in SOMA district
iStock

Wells Fargo announced in a tweet on March 12 that customers eligible to receive a direct deposit of the stimulus check "may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021." The bank also told CBS MoneyWatch that they would waive any overdraft fees that occur as a result of the wait for these funds to clear. "Our goal is to support our customers, and we will proactively reverse outstanding Wells Fargo fees, including overdraft fees, for those who have a qualifying negative ending daily balance when their stimulus payment is deposited," Wells Fargo said in an emailed statement. And for more stimulus news, If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Payment Yet, You Need To Check This.

3
Bank of America

AUSTIN, TX - SEPT 2: A Bank of America branch in Austin, Texas on September 2, 2011. The US government announced that it will sue Bank of America for selling toxic mortgage-backed securities.
iStock

Bank of America has yet to release a statement specifically saying they are holding stimulus payments until March 17, but many Twitter users banking with with the company have expressed their frustration over delayed stimulus checks. Some users have reported that they've spoken to Bank of America customer service representatives who have said payments won't be available until March 17. The Bank of America website also says that "all direct deposit payments are posted to open accounts on the effective date set by the Treasury," which for this round of stimulus payments is March 17. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
There could be other reasons your stimulus check is delayed.

iStock

If it's not your bank delaying your stimulus check, it could be something else. For instance, the IRS says the bank can reject your deposit, which could happen if your bank information is incorrect or if your bank account has been closed. And if you've moved this past year and did not update the IRS with your new address, the post office will return your payment to the IRS. To remedy either of these situations, you will have to check the "Get My Payment" tool from the IRS, which will tell you where your payment is. If you see a notice that says "Need More Information," your payment is delayed because it was returned to the IRS, and you'll need to provide the agency with new information to receive your check. And for more financial guidance, If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • senior man sitting alone in his kitchen and taking pills
    senior man sitting alone in his kitchen and taking pills
    Health

    There's a Serious Risk With Taking These Meds Daily

    Doctors warn you not to pop these pills on the daily.

  • Happy couple
    Happy couple
    Relationships

    If You Have This, Your Marriage Is Better Off

    You're more likely to be satisfied.

  • Sharon Osbourne in 2016
    Sharon Osbourne in 2016
    Culture

    Sharon Osbourne Created a "Toxic Environment"

    According to The Talk co-host Leah Remini.

  • man sitting at laptop rubbing eyes
    man sitting at laptop rubbing eyes
    Health

    If You Notice This Feeling, See Your Doctor

    Don't let this irritating sensation go unchecked.

  • closeup on face of woman with high cholesterol has xanthelasma on eye
    closeup on face of woman with high cholesterol has xanthelasma on eye
    Health

    This Eye Issue Is an Early Indicator of Heart Trouble

    A new report is warning of this red flag.

  • Cropped shot of a young couple having an argument at home
    Cropped shot of a young couple having an argument at home
    Relationships

    You Should Never Say This During an Argument

    This is the one word experts warn against using.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE