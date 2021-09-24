Culture

See Ashley Olsen on Her First Red Carpet in Over 2 Years

The fashion designer looks striking in her signature all-black look.

By Allie Hogan
September 24, 2021
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, once the center of Hollywood's attention, have spent the past decade-plus dodging public attention. The 35-year-olds have said that they try to remain "discreet," which has often led to them skipping out on big events. However, Ashley just stepped out on her first red carpet in over two years for a good cause. Read on to see Ashley in her return to the spotlight.

Ashley Olsen just attended her first red carpet in over two years.

Ashley Olsen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

On Sept. 23, Ashley attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration. The event was put on to honor Young Eisner Scholars (YES), a non-profit organization that supports dedicated scholars who come from challenging socioeconomic backgrounds. Not only was Ashley there to support a good cause, but she was also in attendance because the founder of YES, Eric Eisner, is the father of Ashley's longtime boyfriend, visual artist Louis Eisner.

The last time Ashley was seen on a red carpet was in 2019 for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, where she and Mary-Kate won an award for Accessory Designer of the Year for their company The Row.

Ashley was recently photographed hiking in the woods with a drink and a machete in hand.

Ashley Olsen
© Louis Eisner / Instagram

Although Ashley is notoriously private, her boyfriend shared a rare glimpse into their lives together back in July. He posted a photo on his Instagram story that featured Ashley donning a flowy white outfit, oversized sunglasses, and a backwards hat. She was holding a drink in one hand and a large machete in the other as she trekked through the woods.

Mary-Kate and Ashley said they "were raised to be discreet people."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards
lev radin/Shutterstock

Mary-Kate and Ashley rarely do interviews anymore, but for the 15th anniversary of their company, they sat down with i-D Magazine and got candid about a number of things, including why we hardly see them anymore. Mary-Kate told i-D the girls "were raised to be discreet people," even though they were in a very public-facing profession for much of their lives. Neither of the twins has social media, they shop online, and they avoid interviews.

After years of being in the spotlight, they both wanted to take time to themselves away from the public eye, and they've never wanted to go back. Ashley told i-D that before they started The Row, "We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old, and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer … We wanted to explore making something of ourselves."

The twins didn't want to be the face of their brand.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Shutterstock

Once Mary-Kate and Ashley created their company, they decided they didn't want to be the faces of it. "We really didn't want to be in front of it," Ashley said. "We didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we're like, 'Who could we get to kind of front this, so we don't have to?' I think, to this day, you'll see we really put the product first."

