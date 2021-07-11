See Ashley Olsen Now in New Very Rare Photos

Anyone born before 1990 associates Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen with Michelle Tanner from the family sitcom Full House, or knows the child stars from acting in a series of direct-to-DVD tween adventures. But a younger set may know the Olsens today as the founders and fashion directors of luxury clothing line The Row. What's less well known are the twins' personal lives.

Privacy is paramount for the twins, who say they don't use social media and told i-D magazine in June that they were "raised to be discreet people." They are rarely photographed out these days, and say that they consciously chose not to become the face of their brand. Ashley has kept her personal life particularly private, and that's why it was surprising to get a glimpse of the famous twin via her boyfriend's Instagram this weekend. Read on to see a new photo of Ashley Olsen now, and find out what she and her sister have been up to.

RELATED: Mary-Kate & Ashley Just Revealed the Real Reason We Never See Them.

Ashley Olsen went for a hike with her boyfriend, a drink, and a machete by her side.

On Friday, Ashley Olsen's longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner, posted a photo of her to his Instagram Story clad in flowy white clothes and her trademark big sunglasses, while wielding a rather surprising accessory. She casually carried a drink in her left hand and a machete in her right.

While it's unclear where the couple may have been during their nature hike, a photo of Eisner and Olsen from earlier in the week, posted by Hayden Slater (seen next), was tagged in Puget Sound, Washington.

Ashley Olsen has been with her boyfriend since 2017.

Olsen, who is 35, and 32-year-old Eisner reportedly met through high school friends. The Olsens attended Campbell Hall, a private day school based in Los Angeles, where Eisner also grew up.

A source told Radar Online in 2019 that the couple was very much in love but also intensely private. "It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low, Louis just doesn't like the spotlight—even less so than Ashley," the source said.

RELATED: How Mary-Kate & Ashley Stopped Elizabeth Olsen From Being a Child Star.

Eisner is a successful visual artist.

Eisner is a noted visual artist, who graduated from Columbia University in 2010. He was involved in an artist collective in New York called the Still House Group, but seems to spend much of his time on the West Coast these days.

His paintings, which are mostly abstract, were formerly on auction at Artnet.com and are also featured on his Instagram. Bloomberg reported that Ivanka Trump bought a piece of Eisner's in 2013.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Mary-Kate Olsen's romantic life has been much more public.

In recent years, fans of the Olsens have known more about Mary-Kate's dating life. In 2012, she met and began dating Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Three years later, the couple wed in a private ceremony that reportedly included "bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes," an homage to a shared passion for smoking, Vanity Fair reported.

Then, in April 2020, Olsen filed for divorce from Sarkozy, and after nine months of legal battles, the divorce was finalized in January 2021.

RELATED: 27 Celebrity Couples With Huge Age Gaps.