The Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer tells the story of the wealthy and notorious Hammer family, including actor Armie Hammer and the allegations of sexual abuse against him that surfaced last year. Considering the subject matter of the show, it would be a tough watch for just about anyone, let alone someone who shared a relationship with the star. Yet, Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, counts herself amongst those who tuned in, and a new interview with E! News, she called watching the series "heartbreaking" and said that she was "surprised" by some what she heard. Read on to see what else she had to say and for where she stands with Hammer today.

READ THIS NEXT: Actor Defends "Unacceptable Behavior" on Set: "I Have Been Canceled."

Chambers and Hammer split two years ago.

Chambers and Hammer, who had been married since 2010, announced their separation in July 2020 by releasing the same statement on their personal Instagram accounts, as reported by People.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the statement reads. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

House of Hammer premiered in September.

Earlier this month, the docuseries House of Hammer premiered on Discovery+. It covers the allegations against Hammer that have surfaced since 2021, including a claim of rape and accusations of other nonconsensual sexual activity, abuse, and sharing violent fantasies in text messages. The docuseries also looks into the powerful and wealthy Hammer family as a whole, including Hammer's great-grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Hammer has denied the claims via his lawyer. In response to the rape claim from a woman who identified herself as Effie, his lawyer said (via Reuters), "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Chambers watched the documentary and found it "painful."

In a new interview with E! News, Chambers said that she watched House of Hammer, even though she didn't initially intend to.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me," Chambers said. "It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."

Asked if she was surprised by anything she saw on the show, she responded, "I definitely was surprised, but I think that's to be expected."

Chambers also said that she was approached about being in the docuseries, but turned producers down. "They reached out, but, in this process, all that's mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them," she explained.

Chambers is still co-parenting with Hammer.

Chambers told E! News that her and Hammer's divorce is not yet finalized. The former couple share two children, seven-year-old Harper and five-year-old Ford. The TV host and BIRD Bakery owner said in the interview that she and Hammer are working on raising their kids together.

"We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids," she said. "Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do." She continued, "We're in constant communication and all that matters is that he is the best dad for our children. Obviously he processes everything else that he's dealing with personally—and that's his own journey now." As reported by E! News, this journey has included Hammer seeking treatment for drug, alcohol, and sex issues at a facility in 2021.