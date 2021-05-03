See Rare Brand New Photos of Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter at 14

Anyone who remembers the news surrounding the birth of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and the model's death only a few months later may be surprised to hear that Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, is already 14 years old. While Dannielynn mostly lives her life privately like a normal kid, she does sometimes make public appearances with her father, including during one of their annual traditions.

Every year, Dannielynn and her dad, Larry Birkhead, attend the Kentucky Derby. The pair get all dressed up in their Derby finest and attend the race and other events. They once again attended the race this year, and Larry shared some photos of their time there on Instagram. Read on to check out the photos and to find out what else the pair have been up to lately. And for more on Dannielynn, check out Here's What Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Looks Like Now.

Dannielynn went with a bright pantsuit look for the Derby.

Larry shared details of their father/daughter experience at the Kentucky Derby this year in a post on Instagram. He also explained how they chose their coordinated outfits and prepared for the festivities.

Larry wrote that Dannielynn "finished first" in her teal pantsuit and floral fascinator. "She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more 'little girl' dresses??" he captioned the photo. He also added that his daughter was "critiquing" his outfit throughout the event.

Larry also shared a photo of them at the racetrack.

Larry noted that the event was different this year, specifically because their favorite party was cancelled.

"Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby," he wrote. Along with the two photos of him posing with Dannielynn, Larry also shared a selfie of himself and the 14-year-old wearing a sparkly face mask.

Larry and Dannielynn keep up their Derby tradition for a very special reason.

Attending the Derby each year is a way for Larry and Dannielynn to honor Smith, because Larry and Smith first met at the horse race in 2003. According to E! News, Smith was shooting her reality show, The Anna Nicole Show, at the time.

Larry and Dannielynn have attended the race every year since 2010, with the exception of 2020 when the event was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Dannielynn even wore the same large pink hat that her mom once wore to the race.

Dannielynn recently learned some new things about her late mom.

While Dannielynn spends most of her time going to school and being a kid in Kentucky where she and Larry live, she did make a recent TV appearance. Dannielynn and Larry were featured in a 20/20 special called "Tragic Beauty" that aired in February. The special saw the father and daughter learning about Smith's pre-fame life, including visiting the late model's hometown in Texas and meeting some people who knew her before she was a celebrity. One person who knew Smith told Dannielynn, "You are your mommy. You look just like her."

