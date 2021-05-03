Culture

See Rare Brand New Photos of Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter at 14

Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad kept up their special family tradition this year.

By Lia Beck
May 3, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
May 3, 2021

Anyone who remembers the news surrounding the birth of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and the model's death only a few months later may be surprised to hear that Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, is already 14 years old. While Dannielynn mostly lives her life privately like a normal kid, she does sometimes make public appearances with her father, including during one of their annual traditions.

Every year, Dannielynn and her dad, Larry Birkhead, attend the Kentucky Derby. The pair get all dressed up in their Derby finest and attend the race and other events. They once again attended the race this year, and Larry shared some photos of their time there on Instagram. Read on to check out the photos and to find out what else the pair have been up to lately. And for more on Dannielynn, check out Here's What Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Looks Like Now.

Dannielynn went with a bright pantsuit look for the Derby.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead posing ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby
© Larry Birkhead / Instagram

Larry shared details of their father/daughter experience at the Kentucky Derby this year in a post on Instagram. He also explained how they chose their coordinated outfits and prepared for the festivities.

Larry wrote that Dannielynn "finished first" in her teal pantsuit and floral fascinator. "She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more 'little girl' dresses??" he captioned the photo. He also added that his daughter was "critiquing" his outfit throughout the event.

Read about another celebrity kid who resembles their famous parent in Julianne Moore's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like Her.

Larry also shared a photo of them at the racetrack.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby
© Larry Birkhead / Instagram

Larry noted that the event was different this year, specifically because their favorite party was cancelled.

"Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won't be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby," he wrote. Along with the two photos of him posing with Dannielynn, Larry also shared a selfie of himself and the 14-year-old wearing a sparkly face mask.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Larry and Dannielynn keep up their Derby tradition for a very special reason.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead at the 2019 Kentucky Derby
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Attending the Derby each year is a way for Larry and Dannielynn to honor Smith, because Larry and Smith first met at the horse race in 2003. According to E! News, Smith was shooting her reality showThe Anna Nicole Show, at the time.

Larry and Dannielynn have attended the race every year since 2010, with the exception of 2020 when the event was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Dannielynn even wore the same large pink hat that her mom once wore to the race.

For more '90s nostalgia, See Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons All Grown Up.

Dannielynn recently learned some new things about her late mom.

Dannielynn Birkhead and old photo of Anna Nicole Smith in a still from "20/20"
ABC

While Dannielynn spends most of her time going to school and being a kid in Kentucky where she and Larry live, she did make a recent TV appearance. Dannielynn and Larry were featured in a 20/20 special called "Tragic Beauty" that aired in February. The special saw the father and daughter learning about Smith's pre-fame life, including visiting the late model's hometown in Texas and meeting some people who knew her before she was a celebrity. One person who knew Smith told Dannielynn, "You are your mommy. You look just like her."

For more children who take after their famous elders, check out 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Health

    Napping This Much Can Lower Heart Attack Risk

    You should take this many mid-day snoozes a week.

  • people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    Health

    If You See This at a Doctor's Office, Don't Go In

    Don't ignore these warning signs, experts say.

  • happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Mother's Day Gift May Be Missing

    A new shortage could make this gift hard to find.

  • woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    Health

    Don't Eat This Pork Product, USDA Says

    This popular food could put your health at risk.

  • Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health

    Doing This Can Reduce Dementia Risk, Study Finds

    Research found that this can help if you're over 65.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says This Is Now the Goal With COVID

    "Herd immunity" is no longer the first priority.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group