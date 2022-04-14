Travel

American Will Finally Let You Do This on Flights, Starting Now

The carrier announced changes that will upgrade the passenger experience.

By Alesandra Dubin
April 14, 2022
By Alesandra Dubin
April 14, 2022

Amid all the hassles of flying these days, it can be easy to overlook the nuggets of good news for air travel passengers tucked in among all the headaches. For instance, American and JetBlue recently announced substantial new perks for frequent flyers as part of its partnership, as did Delta. Now, American is offering even more appealing perks for its passengers. Read on to find out the changes the carrier has already rolled out.

RELATED:Delta Just Made This Permanent Change for All Passengers, Starting Now.

American will now let premium cabin domestic passengers choose personalized courses from printed menus.

the tail wing of american airlines planes shown lined up at the airport
Shutterstock

American Airlines made major upgrades to its in-flight catering program, which took effect on April 13. The first of these upgrades is a better dining experience for passengers in the premium cabin on domestic flights of longer than 2,200 miles, according to The Points Guy. During these flights, the carrier will now provide passengers with printed menus—a touch that evokes an older and more glamorous period of jet travel—from which they can select their own personalized choices for appetizer, salad, entree, and dessert.

American flight crew members will also serve these meals in three distinct courses, for an experience more akin to a fine-dining restaurant—or even like the in-flight experience more common for long-haul international routes in premium cabins but rare on domestic legs.

American now allows domestic first-class passengers to order their meals ahead.

SANTA ANA/CALIFORNIA - AUG. 17, 2015: American Airlines Airbus 319-132 commercial jet departs from John Wayne International Airport in Santa Ana, California, USA
Shutterstock

Further, as of April 13 American now allows first-class domestic passengers to order their meals ahead of a flight. Travelers with an existing reservation for a flight longer than 900 miles are now able to select and reserve their choice of entree ahead of time. The option is available as many as 30 days and up to 24 hours before scheduled departure. (Special meals will also be coming back as an option on domestic flights beginning next month.)

American has also restored its second beverage service on domestic flights over 1,500 miles.

iStock

In addition to those upgraded dining perks, on April 13 American rolled out the restoration of its second beverage service on domestic flights longer than 1,500 miles. This service had previously been standard until it was eliminated in a push to reduce the number of touchpoints between crew members and passengers amid ongoing pandemic concerns.

As well, the airline will make beer, wine, and spirits available for coach passengers to purchase on flights longer than 250 miles beginning on April 18. It will also make packaged snacks available for purchase on flights over 1,500 miles.

RELATED: For more up-to-date travel news and tips, sign up for our daily newsletter.

American airlines will offer free on-board WiFi (at least for now).

Chicago, IL, USA - July 17, 2017: American Airlines fleet of airplanes at O'Hare Airport viewed from inside the airport terminal with passengers.
iStock

Along with the food and beverage upgrades, American has rolled out another perk this week that is sure to delight many flyers: It is now offering free in-flight WiFi. The major carrier will provide the complimentary service over several weeks until May 25.

According to the airline's announcement, passengers flying aboard narrowbody aircraft in American's fleet will have access to the newly installed Viasat network. These connected travelers will have access to the airline's streaming entertainment library of movies and TV shows to watch on their personal devices—and that's a big bonus considering these planes don't typically have the seatback entertainment systems found on larger aircraft, so the boredom is real.

Customers will get access to the free WiFi for a limited session after they watch an advertisement (but it's not clear how long that session will be).

RELATED: United Is Finally Bringing Back This Service for Travelers, as of April 14.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • person holding Android smartphone
    person holding Android smartphone
    Smarter Living

    If Your Android Overheats, This May Be Why

    You might not expect this to be the reason.

  • Photo of a stewardess welcoming a passenger at the door of airplane.
    Photo of a stewardess welcoming a passenger at the door of airplane.
    Travel

    You're Banned From Doing This on Flights

    Until May 3, at least.

  • Close up of girl hands writing in a red laptop on a table at home with a warm light and a colorful background
    Close up of girl hands writing in a red laptop on a table at home with a warm light and a colorful background
    Smarter Living

    If You Use This Browser, Google Has a Warning

    Your information could be at risk.

  • The cast of "Just Shoot Me!" in a promotional photo
    The cast of "Just Shoot Me!" in a promotional photo
    Culture

    See Laura San Giacomo Now at 59

    She starred in "Just Shoot Me!" & "Pretty Woman."

  • Erin Gray in 1979
    Erin Gray in 1979
    Culture

    See "Buck Rogers" Star Erin Gray Now at 72

    She also starred in "Silver Spoons."

  • A senior man looking at bottles of medicine and medication in his medicine cabinet
    A senior man looking at bottles of medicine and medication in his medicine cabinet
    Health

    The FDA Has a Warning for This Daily Medication

    It could pose a potential health hazard.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group