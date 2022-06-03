See Ally McBeal Now at 57

Whether it was the complicated romantic relationships, the splashy lawsuits, or the bizarre humor (remember the dancing baby?) that kept you tuning in, if you were a fan of Ally McBeal you'll always remember Calista Flockhart as the legal dramedy's title character. But the quirky series is far from the only popular show the actor has been a part of. When Ally McBeal ended after five seasons in 2002, the actor went on to star on another popular network drama, and in recent years, she's had a regular role on a superhero series.

And while Flockhart isn't in the public eye as often as she was during Ally McBeal, she still sometimes makes headlines for her A-list marriage. Read on to find out more about the 57-year-old's career and personal life today.

She's still a TV star.

Flockhart was already acting before her Emmy-nominated role on Ally McBeal. She had been in the movies Quiz Show, The Birdcage, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, to name a few.

After Ally McBeal, she went on to star in the drama series Brothers & Sisters from 2006 to 2011. More recently, from 2015 to 2021, she had a recurring role on Supergirl. Other appearances in recent years include episodes of Web Therapy and Full Circle and a voice role in The Penguins of Madagascar.

She recently returned to theater.

In April, Flockhart returned to the stage after 20 years away. She starred as Martha in a Los Angeles production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

"Whenever I did a play, I was usually the ingénue and one of the youngest people in the cast," she told the Los Angeles Times of her theater past. "And now I'm definitely the oldest person in the cast. And I am not the ingénue. And that's really fun and exciting. I could never play Martha without all the life experience. So it feels pretty wonderful."

She has a college-aged son.

Flockhart has a 21-year-old son, Liam Flockhart. In the Los Angeles Times interview, she explained that she timed her return to theater based on Liam leaving home for college, but her plans were pushed back due to the pandemic. The article also notes that she chose her TV roles around how much time she'd get to spend time with her family.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In 2007, Flockhart spoke about being a working mother with The Telegraph. "I have almost zero ambition. I want to do my work and then I just want to go home and be with my family," she said (via People). "Now I'm working two or three days a week and the rest is family time. I can't imagine anything better than the situation I have at this very moment … [Motherhood] changed every fiber of my being and I think I can honestly say it brought me as close as I've ever come to being really happy."

She married a major movie star.

Flockhart has been in a relationship with Harrison Ford since 2002, and they've been married since 2010. The couple generally keep their relationship pretty private, but they do appear on red carpets together and have sometimes talked about each other in interviews. For instance, during a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Flockhart shared a story about not realizing what the Millennium Falcon—Han Solo's ship in Star Wars—was.

When Ford was injured on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Flockhart said a producer called her and said, "He was standing on a Millennium Falcon and the door [fell]." The actor continued, "I thought that he was on some commercial airline and the door fell off and he flew out of the airplane … I did not know … I called a friend of mine and I said, 'What the hell is the Millennium Falcon. I have never heard of that airline.'"

