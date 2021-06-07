See Al Roker's Three Kids at Oldest Daughter's Wedding

Congratulations are in order for the Roker family. On Friday, June 4, one of Al Roker's kids, Courtney Roker, got married to Wesley Laga. While Courtney and Laga aren't famous themselves, the wedding included several recognizable guests as some of Al's Today co-workers were in attendance.

Courtney is one of Al's three children and is his only child from his first marriage, to Alice Bell. In 1995, Al married his current wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and they welcomed two children, Leila and Nicholas Roker. Both younger siblings were also there for Leila's wedding and featured in photos on their family members' Instagram accounts. Read on to see shots from Courtney's wedding and to find out more about Al's kids.

Courtney Roker

Courtney shared memories and photos of her wedding in several Instagram posts. "Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," the 34-year-old captioned a gallery of photos. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to [sic] shabby. Now on to the honeymoon."

In addition to sharing her excitement about being a newlywed, Courtney also posts about her career on social media. According to her Instagram bio, she is a recipe developer for the kitchen appliances brand Chefman and the pressure cooker Chef iQ. She shares some of the recipes she comes up with on her page.

Leila Roker

Al's younger daughter is 22-year-old Leila (middle), and she also recently reached a major milestone. In May, Leila graduated from The American University of Paris where she majored in journalism. She shared photos from the big day on Instagram.

Leila began working as a writer before she even graduated. As her website explains, she loves writing about fashion and has contributed to Forbes and WWD and interned at Paper magazine, L'Oreal, and more. As for her personal life, Leila also recently shared on social media that she was celebrating three years with her partner.

Nick Roker

Al's youngest child is Nick, who is 18. Nick is an accomplished swimmer, and won two gold medals at Special Olympics New York in 2019 in the 25-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle races, as Al shared on Instagram. The 2019 games were Nick's first time competing. Nick also has a black belt in taekwondo, plays chess and basketball, and is part of the worship team at church, according to what Al wrote in a 2019 piece for Guideposts.

Al opened up about having a child with "special needs" in his essay. He explained that Nick didn't reach developmental milestones as quickly as other kids. "Doctors and specialists put him through a slew of tests," Al wrote. "Was it cerebral palsy? Autism? Maybe it was a processing disorder. Now that he's 17, I can tell you that, yes, he's somewhere on the spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive. But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Al has opened up about being the best father he can be to each of his kids.

Al talked about parenting as part of NBC's Know Your Value campaign in 2019. He went into detail about his relationship with each child, noting how independent all of them are, and said of fatherhood overall, "You learn very quickly that each child really is different."

He continued, "You see that early on, but as they get older and move into adulthood, it's more apparent. And they're always your kid: They might be adults, and your relationship might change in some ways, but at the core it's the same."

