 Skip to content
Entertainment

"9-1-1" Fans Think "Family Feud" Accidentally Spoiled the Show

Fans are speculating that Ryan Guzman’s presence is indicative of a major spoiler this season.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
April 10, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
April 10, 2024

Leave it to Celebrity Family Feud to bring together our favorite celebrities to compete in an epic pop quiz battle. The game show has pitted the Kardashians, Real Housewives, and Bachelor contestants against one another, and now, the cast of 9-1-1 will be squaring off against the stars of Jury Duty. The showdown has viewers buzzed—however, many 9-1-1 fans are speculating that Ryan Guzman's presence is indicative of a major spoiler this season.

RELATED: "Jeopardy!" Slammed for "Shameful" Answer Ruling: "One of the Worst Mistakes I've Seen."

In a teaser posted to X on April 6, a 9-1-1 fan account revealed that cast members Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Bryan Safi, Tracie Thoms, and Guzman will be participating in a future edition of Celebrity Family Feud. The announcement was met with cheers and excitement but also propelled many to theorize the real reason behind Guzman's spot on the team.

Die-hard fans of the show, which airs on ABC (before this season, it was on Fox), quickly pointed out that Guzman is the only one of his teammates who doesn't portray an LGBTQ character on 9-1-1. Hinds and Thoms' characters have been in a lesbian relationship since the show's pilot episode in 2018, while Safi portrays a gay 9-1-1 operator named Josh. And Stark's character, Buck, notably came out as bisexual when he kissed and agreed to go on a date with a man in episode 4 of Season 7. That just leaves Guzman's character, Eddie Diaz, who has only ever been seen with women on the show.

Fans are now questioning whether there's hope for Buck and Eddie's friendship to turn into something more. "Notice how all of them are playing queer characters in the show (yes Eddie is next)," one person pointed out on X, while another added: "HMMMMMMMM I WONDER IF THERES A COMMON THEME HERE *COUGH COUGH EDDIE* HMMMMMMM."

"My favorite thing about the 9-1-1 cast doing celebrity family feud is that every one of these people plays a canonically queer character (except ryan, but…it's just a matter of time lmao)," one fan of the show wrote on X. Another user said, "I will NOT rest until eddie diaz is gay! my man deserves to finally get to be a boykisser."

The speculations have carried over to Reddit as well, including one thread in which a fan said "that lineup is a choice," while another teased, "pattern recognition test." Someone else replied: "Like I mean c'mon, they knew what this would make us think. The fact it's all the actors who play queer characters and… Ryan."

"Celebrity Family Feud plausibly confirming canon queer Eddie was not on my bingo card," said another.

As for when their episode of Celebrity Family Feud will air, fans say a time slot during Pride Month in June would speak volumes, too. "YALL I think the episode doesn't come out til like may or June I think , meaning the season would be done , meaning that Eddie comes out this season , cause why is Ryan there ( other than the fact that he's …. You know ) love it," reads one X post.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear admitted that a potential love connection between Buck and Eddie isn't totally off the table. "Buck is exploring something about himself and he's made a new friend," Minear told TV Insider. "I can't really even predict for myself exactly where the story might go in future episodes."

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • United States Postal Service priority mail flat rate shipping padded envelope
    United States Postal Service priority mail flat rate shipping padded envelope
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Planning a Price Hike for July

    It'll be one of the agency's biggest ever.

  • Actors Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in a scene from the show "911."
    Actors Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman in a scene from the show "911."
    Entertainment

    "9-1-1" Fans Upset Over "Family Feud"

    They think it accidentally spoiled the show.

  • A close up of someone putting envelopes into a blue mailbox
    A close up of someone putting envelopes into a blue mailbox
    Smarter Living

    IRS Cautions Against Filing by Mail

    They say to be careful as the tax deadline looms.

  • Southwest Boeing 737-8 MAX airplane at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in the United States.
    Southwest Boeing 737-8 MAX airplane at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in the United States.
    Travel

    Traveler Says "Never Fly Southwest"

    He's speaking out over Early Check-In "scam."

  • Closeup of a person putting topical gel on their finger
    Closeup of a person putting topical gel on their finger
    Wellness

    FDA Warns About Topical Pain Relievers

    The agency says they "should not be on the market."

  • A tornado touching down in a field with a dark cloud above it
    A tornado touching down in a field with a dark cloud above it
    Smarter Living

    Severe Weather to Bring Tornadoes, Large Hail

    These regions can expect harsh storms this week.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.