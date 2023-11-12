Smarter Living

6 Proven Steps to Achieve Your Dream Lifestyle

An expert reveals the secret to finally getting the life you want. 

By Leah Groth
November 12, 2023
Have you always dreamed that your life would look a certain way? According to Kien Vuu, MD, anti-aging physician, founder of Vuu MD Longevity & Performance Clinic, and author of Thrive State, the life of your dreams is completely attainable – as long as you make some changes. Here are six proven steps to achieve your dream lifestyle.

1
Gratitude with Vision

Boss thanking congratulating employee shaking hands multicultural
iStock

Start by clearly defining what your dream lifestyle looks like, encourages Dr. Vuu. "Be specific about your goals, aspirations, and the kind of life you want to lead," he explains. When determining your vision for your dream lifestyle, immerse yourself in the feeling of gratitude as if your dreams have already materialized. "This mindset shift not only inspires positivity but also aligns your actions with your desired reality."

2
Craft Authentic and Impactful Goals

Woman writing down her goals in a notebook
Shutterstock

Your goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART), explained Dr. Vuu, "but it's essential to move beyond the conventional SMART goals and delve into crafting goals that are deeply meaningful and original to you. These goals should resonate with your passions, values, and unique aspirations."

3
Prioritize Self-Care

Exercises, sit up
Shutterstock

Self-care remains fundamental to your dream lifestyle. "Ensure you nurture your physical and mental well-being through routines that include exercise, a balanced diet, sufficient sleep, and practices that reduce stress and foster resilience. My book Thrive State is an excellent book that covers the main pillars for self-care."  

4
Cultivate Resilience and Detach from Outcomes

Young woman breathing at park.
Shutterstock

"Resilience is not solely about bouncing back from adversity but also about remaining emotionally detached from specific outcomes," says Dr. Vuu. "Understand that what may initially seem like failure can serve as a catalyst for your next transformative step."

5
Lifelong Learning

An intellectual man wearing glasses and a gray turtleneck on his laptop at the library
Shutterstock

Lifelong learning is another goal you should strive for, he says. "Continue your quest for knowledge and personal development, embracing the journey of learning as an integral part of your dream lifestyle."

6
Build a Supportive Community and Seek Wise Mentors

woman mentoring coworker
Shutterstock

"Surround yourself with individuals who not only believe in and support your aspirations but also seek out mentors who embody the attributes and experiences that you aim to attain," Dr. Vuu recommends. "These mentors can provide invaluable guidance and insights on your path to realizing your dream lifestyle."

