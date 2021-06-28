Walmart Just Pulled This Popular Item From Its Website

As much as Walmart carries in its stores, the retailer's online site has even more variety, including thousands of listings for products that are not actually sold at your local store. But there's one item you won't find on Walmart's website anymore. The company has removed a popular item after being threatened with legal action from a very famous celebrity. Read on to find out which product you can no longer buy on Walmart online.

Walmart just removed imitation Yeezy shoes from its website.

Kanye West's popular brand Yeezy makes a pair of shoes called Foam Runners that have become hot ticket items (pictured here) and now, a pair of knockoffs that were being sold on Walmart's website via a third-party seller have been pulled.

"Oops! This item is unavailable or on backorder," the error page that replaced the listing now reads. According to TMZ, Walmart had removed the knockoffs from its online store by June 25. Best Life reached out to Walmart for more information on their decision to pull the shoes, but has not yet heard back.

Kanye West filed a lawsuit against Walmart over the listings.

Walmart pulled the shoes (the listing for which is pictured here, via TMZ) after West initiated a lawsuit against the retailer. According to Business Insider, West sued Walmart on June 24, alleging that Walmart has been profiting off his name by selling shoes that look "virtually indistinguishable" from the Yeezy Foam Runners.

The outlet reported that the Yeezy brand initially reached out to Walmart on June 23 to remove the listings from its website, but by the time of its court-filing date of June 24, the retailer had not done so.

The knockoff shoes were being sold on Walmart.com for much cheaper than the originals.

The lawsuit called for Walmart to remove the shoes, but also asks for compensation, as West says his billionaire-brand suffered damages in the "hundreds of millions of dollars" due to the knockoffs, per the lawsuit.

West's original slip-on foam sneakers were released in 2019 for $75 and quickly sold out—so they're now being resold for up to three times their original price, Business Insider reports. The knockoff shoes listed on Walmart's site were sold for only about $20 to $30.

This is not the first legal battle between Kanye West and Walmart.

This new lawsuit comes just a few months after another legal battle between Walmart and West. Walmart filed a notice of opposition in April to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in order to challenge a logo trademark application submitted by Yeezy. The retailer said that West's proposed 2020 logo design for his apparel brand resembled its own logo too closely, which Walmart has been using since 2007. Both logos look like suns, with Walmart's featuring thick, solid lines and Yeezy's proposed logo including dotted lines instead.

"Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart's well-known spark logo design," the company said in a letter, which was provided to CNN.

