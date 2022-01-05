Smarter Living

These Are the Walmart Stores That Have Closed Because of COVID So Far

The mega-retailer is taking time to deep clean dozens of locations across the U.S.

By Zachary Mack
January 5, 2022
By Zachary Mack
January 5, 2022

Whether you're talking about big box stores or mom-and-pop boutiques, the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly disrupted the retail business since it first hit the U.S. in early 2020. Of course, this includes Walmart, which is the nation's largest retailer with over 4,700 locations across 50 states. After nearly two years of increased hygiene practices, on-site safety precautions, and changes to operating hours, the store is now facing a new set of challenges as Omicron drives case counts back up nationwide. Now, Walmart has briefly closed dozens of stores as COVID continues to affect its operations. Read on to see which locations have temporarily shuttered due to the most recent spike in infections.

RELATED: The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns.

Walmart has temporarily closed nearly 60 stores due to the most recent national COVID surge.

The exterior of a Walmart store
Shutterstock

As COVID cases continue to rise nationwide, Walmart has temporarily closed almost 60 stores to allow for time to sanitize the locations and "to present a safe and clean in-store environment for our associates and customers," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

So far, the closures have affected locations across at least a dozen states. In Colorado, a store in Montrose was briefly closed; three Florida Walmart stores temporarily closed in Auburndale, Kissimmee, and Northwest Miami-Dade; in Kentucky, a store in Ashland was briefly shuttered; Louisiana saw greater New Orleans stores in Chalmette and Harahan and a location in Kenner temporarily close; one store in Laurel, Maryland was temporarily closed for deep cleaning; and in Michigan, the Kalamazoo County Walmart was briefly shuttered.

In Mississippi, a Walmart location Hernando was temporarily closed; New Jersey saw a recent temporary closure in Williamstown, as well as previous closures in Kearny, Linden, and Manville; Ohio Walmart stores in Ashtabula, Bainbridge, and Jackson reported brief closures; in Pennsylvania, a Walmart in South Philadelphia temporarily shuttered; Texas Walmart locations in Uptown Dallas and La Marque were both shuttered; a Walmart in Pounding Mill, Virginia temporarily closed; and two Walmart stores in Milwaukee, Wisconsin were briefly shut down.

The company says it's basing its decision to close location on "market-related data."

man in line leaving walmart
Shutterstock

The most recent closures come as part of a policy adopted by the retailer two years ago to "get ahead"of potential outbreaks by closing stores for less than 48 hours, Reuters reports. "We've been closely monitoring our stores across the country, making the decision to temporarily close locations on a store-by-store basis through a collection of market-related data," a Walmart spokesperson told the news agency in a statement. However, the company declined to comment on potential outbreaks of the virus among staff at the closed locations.

In multiple statements released by Walmart in response to specific closures, a spokesperson for the company says: "Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health experts." A third-party company will be in charge of the cleanings, and a few select staff members will be working on restocking empty shelves and taking inventory during the closures, Patch reports.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Walmart is still taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID at their stores.

woman wearing mask and gloves at walmart checkout
Shutterstock/Erin Deleon

While Walmart no longer has a mask mandate in place at all of its stores, the company said it is following CDC guidance at this time, "which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," per a press release shared with Louisiana NBC-affiliate WDSU 6 on Dec. 29.

The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly. Most of the U.S. is currently showing high rates of transmission per the agency's guidelines, according to its website. As of the latest update on Jan. 2, 96.43 percent of the counties nationwide are exhibiting high community transmission, 1.68 percent have substantial transmission, and only 0.84 percent and 0.96 percent are seeing moderate or low transmission, respectively.

"We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart isn't the only retailer that's been affected by the most recent surge.

Adelaide, Australia - September 23, 2013: Apple Store in Adelaide, Australia, with pedestrians passing by outside the store. It is the first Apple Store in South Australia. It is located at Rundle
Shutterstock

Of course, Walmart isn't the only major chain forced to grapple with the latest set of COVID challenges. Apple recently reduced the hours of operations at its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City while also temporarily closing other locations in California, Georgia, and Tennessee, Reuters reports.

Other recent brief closures for the tech giant include stores in Florida, Texas, Ohio, and New Hampshire, The Verge reports. While the company did not respond to questions on the reason for the closures, such shutdowns are usually initiated when 10 percent of a store's staff tests positive for COVID-19, according to a Bloomberg report.

RELATED: There's an Urgent New Warning for Walmart and Amazon Shoppers.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House COVID-19 Response Team January 4 , 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. continues to see daily case counts increase in the midst of another winter surge brought about primarily by the Omicron variant
    Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the White House COVID-19 Response Team January 4 , 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. continues to see daily case counts increase in the midst of another winter surge brought about primarily by the Omicron variant
    Health

    Fauci Has a New Warning for Vaccinated People

    Things are changing thanks to Omicron.

  • Shot of a young woman recovering from an illness in bed at home
    Shot of a young woman recovering from an illness in bed at home
    Health

    These 2 Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron

    They're not the COVID signs you're familiar with.

  • Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds
    Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds
    Culture

    See Loni Anderson From "WKRP in Cincinnati" at 76

    The blonde bombshell has barely changed a bit.

  • Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen at a wrap party for "One Day at a Time" in 1983
    Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen at a wrap party for "One Day at a Time" in 1983
    Culture

    Valerie Bertinelli's Final Words With Late Ex

    She was there when Eddie Van Halen died in 2020.

  • Sheree J. Wilson at the opening of Los Angeles Sports Club in 1987
    Sheree J. Wilson at the opening of Los Angeles Sports Club in 1987
    Culture

    See April Stevens Ewing from "Dallas" Now

    Sheree J. Wilson played the memorable character.

  • Betty White at the Daytime Emmy Awards Gala in 2015
    Betty White at the Daytime Emmy Awards Gala in 2015
    Culture

    This Was Reportedly Betty White's Last Word

    A friend shared her sweet final thought.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group