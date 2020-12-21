Smarter Living

Walmart Just Made the Worst Part of Shopping So Much Easier

The retailer is partnering with another big company to make things simpler for customers.

By Kali Coleman
December 21, 2020
Online shopping makes the entire experience easier—until you have to return something, that is. You're either forced to go to the store to return the item, or go out of your way to mail it back. And neither of those options is particularly appealing amid a pandemic. Fortunately, one retailer is trying to make this hard part of online shopping that much simpler: Walmart just introduced a new service where they will come to your home to pick up your returns. Keep reading to learn more about this service, and for more Walmart news, If You've Made a Return at Walmart Lately, You May Be Owed More Money.

Walmart and FedEx are joining forces for the new service.

iStock

Walmart announced on Dec. 21 that they are partnering with FedEx to pick up items shipped and sold by Walmart.com from customers' homes. The new service, called Carrier Pickup by FedEx, is touted as an "incredibly convenient way" to make returns.

"Just in time for the busy holiday return season, we are excited to announce that customers can return items purchased online without ever having to leave home," the announcement reads. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Customers can easily arrange a pickup online.

Woman looking at Walmart site on phone
Shutterstock

For any items purchased online, customers can return them through the Carrier Pickup by FedEx service by logging into their account on the Walmart app or online website. They can then view their purchase history by going to their account and "Track Orders." From there, customers can select "Return" on any online purchase to see if they can schedule for Carrier Pickup. And for more news about the company, Walmart Is Doing This Again as COVID Surges

They can pick a convenient date for the pickup.

Calendar page
Shutterstock

Customers will have the chance to choose when they want their return to be picked up. The app or website will direct them to a enter their desired pickup time and date, in coordination with FedEx's available times and dates. At that point, all that Walmart requires is for the customer to pack up the item and affix a return label, which they can print at home. And for more essential retail updates, If You Bought This Home Product From Amazon, Return It Now.

Customers can also drop off their returns at FedEx locations.

walmart boxes on a conveyor belt
Shutterstock

With the partnership, customers also have the the option to drop their returns off at any FedEx location using a QR code from Walmart's website or app. This is especially convenient for customers who don't have an at-home printer to print off a return label.

The retailer also says they're planning to speed up the time frame in which someone receives their money back for a return. According to the announcement, "For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers' payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns." And for more exciting updates, Walmart Is Offering This for the First Time Ever.

