Smarter Living

If You Use Verizon, Prepare for These Price Hikes, Starting in June

You may want to look at your next bill more carefully.

By Abby Reinhard
May 27, 2022
By Abby Reinhard
May 27, 2022

Inflation is at a 40-year high, and it's impossible to ignore staggering price increases. Unfortunately, the situation doesn't seem to be getting any better. Everything from eggs to cleaning products to furniture has had an uptick in price, and we've all become accustomed to skyrocketing costs at the gas station. But if you're a Verizon wireless customer, you can also expect to see higher numbers on your bill next month. Read on to find out what the company is planning to charge you more for, starting in June.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Have an Android, You'll Be Barred From Doing This, Starting in August.

Verizon isn't the only provider to announce fee increases this year.

at&t logo
Shutterstock

Cell phones are a necessity for almost everyone, which means we've gotten used to making a monthly wireless bill part of our budget. But while you can generally expect to see annual price adjustments, the current economic climate has put a strain on wireless providers, who are responding accordingly.

Verizon isn't the only carrier making changes, as AT&T also announced it would be upping monthly prices. Earlier in May, AT&T informed customers that the cost for select older Unlimited and Mobile Share plans would be increasing in June. As reported by Bloomberg, customers paying for one line could see a $6 bump, and families with multiple lines may see a $12 increase. In addition to adjusting for inflation, this change was also implemented to encourage users to switch to AT&T's newer unlimited plans, John Butler, senior industry analyst for Bloomberg, said.

Now, Verizon seems to be following suit—but for reasons of its own.

Don't be surprised if you see a higher number on your June bill from Verizon.

woman looking confused at bill
tommaso79 / Shutterstock

If you're a Verizon wireless customer, you may want to take another look at your budget. As reported by CNET, the company announced on May 16 that it will be increasing the monthly administrative fees per voice line by $1.35, going from $1.95 a month to $3.30. If you have a smartwatch, tablet, or laptop that can make a phone call, you will also see the same increase there, but hotspots won't be impacted.

The change goes into effect for consumers on June 23, Verizon's website states, and will also be renamed the "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge."

While the increase doesn't seem glaring, consumers should be aware that it is incurred per phone line. This means that if you pay for five lines for your family, your bill could increase by almost $7 per month and over $80 per year.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Verizon has not adjusted these fees since 2020.

verizon logo on phone next to laptop with post-its
Sulastri Sulastri / Shutterstock

The last time that Verizon raised these fees was two years ago, in 2020. According to Verizon's website, the administrative charge is in place to help recover some of the company's expenses, as well as costs associated with regulatory requirements. The company further stated that this charge is not unique to Verizon, adding that they are "common" across the industry and may have different names.

Surprisingly, when it comes to consumers' lines, the wireless carrier said the increase isn't in response to inflation.

"To be clear, this is not a price plan increase for consumer lines," Verizon said in a statement to Fierce Wireless. "From time to time, we review and make adjustments to fees to defray some of Verizon's administrative and telco expenses and costs of complying with regulatory requirements. To that end, Verizon will be implementing some changes beginning in June."

This will also affect businesses that use Verizon.

verizon logo on store
Elliott Cowand Jr / Shutterstock

While it did not cite inflation as a reason for increasing administrative fees for general customers, the carrier did say that it would be adding new fees for businesses due to fluctuations in the economy.

"We work every day to maintain competitive prices for our business customers—often by absorbing increases that we incur," a Verizon spokesperson told CNET. "The current economic conditions impacting businesses worldwide continue to mount and despite our best efforts to mitigate further impact, we intend to offset a portion of these costs by implementing an Economic Adjustment Charge."

As a result, businesses with lines that meet certain criteria will see the "Economic Adjustment Charge" on their monthly bill starting June 16. Charge amounts will be $2.20 per line for each smartphone or data device, and for basic phone and tablet devices, the charge will be 98 cents per line, Fierce Wireless reported.

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • celebs on red carpet
    celebs on red carpet
    Relationships

    The Most Compatible Celebrity Couples

    There's a reason these celeb couples work.

  • Costco Just Gave This New Warning to Shoppers
    Costco Just Gave This New Warning to Shoppers
    Smarter Living

    Costco Just Gave This New Warning to Shoppers

    It could affect how much you spend there.

  • Joan Collins at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards
    Joan Collins at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards
    Culture

    "Dynasty" Star Wouldn't Speak to Joan Collins

    She claims the silent treatment lasted a season.

  • Model Airplane on Map of Europe
    Model Airplane on Map of Europe
    Travel

    What You Need to Know Before You Go to Europe

    Follow this expert advice on your European adventure.

  • A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot
    A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot
    Health

    Vaccinated People May Be Vulnerable to This

    New research casts doubt on some key protection.

  • chair with trees in back yard
    chair with trees in back yard
    Smarter Living

    If You See This Bug on Your Trees, Report It

    The USDA recommends contacting local officals.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group