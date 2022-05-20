See Turtle From "Entourage" Now at 42

When you think back on the show Entourage, there's probably one character whose name comes to mind first. With a moniker like Turtle, how could it not? For all eight seasons of the show business comedy, Jerry Ferrara starred as Turtle on Entourage, playing main character Vincent Chase's (Adrian Grenier) childhood friend/driver/assistant. After the series concluded, Ferrara went on to star in another popular series, and he's also appeared in a number of movies. As for his personal life, the actor is far different from the almost always single Turtle and has started a family since the show ended. Read on to find out more about Ferrara today.

He's still acting.

Since Entourage ended in 2011, Ferrara has appeared in several movies, including Think Like a Man, Battleship, Last Vegas, Sully, and the 2015 Entourage movie. In 2015, he also began starring on Power as Joe Proctor and remained on the show until its final season in 2020. He's also been featured on the shows Shooter and A Million Little Things. Ferrara's most recent roles were an appearance on the Power sequel series Power Book II: Ghost and in the movie Dating & New York.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

He got married.

Ferrara married his wife, Breanne Racano, in 2017. He's shared photos from their wedding day on his Instagram over the years. On their anniversary in June 2020, he wrote next to a series of pictures, "Thank you for the best 3 years ever! Thank you for being the greatest wife, mother, friend, partner and person I've ever come across in my life. I try every day to rise to your level. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY."

He's a father of two.

Ferrara and Racano have two children together: three-year-old Jacob and one-year-old James. When James was born in May 2021, Ferrara wrote on Instagram, "My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be."

He's open—with reservations—to another Entourage reunion.

The Entourage cast already got back together for the movie in 2015, and Ferrara has said that he would consider doing another reunion, like a second movie or a revival series.

"I feel like of course I'm going to say yes, right?" he said during a 2021 interview with KTLA. "Because, number one, it was such a blast to do, and it really did change my life and my family's life. And also, I have a lot of love for all the guys and the crew we worked with over the years." But, he continued, "My question would be—and I guess this would go to [series creator] Doug [Ellin]—what's the story going to be, man? We've done a lot. We did almost 100 episodes, two-hour movie, where are we now? Who's doing what? And I guess I'dd be curious, maybe some of the fans would be, too, what that story would look like."

