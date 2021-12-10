See Trixie From "The Honeymooners," the Last Living Cast Member, at 97

The classic TV series The Honeymooners only lasted for one season—one, lengthy 39-episode season, that is—but it made its mark in television history. The 1955 series was based on characters created by star and series creator Jackie Gleason, who had previously appeared in some of his other projects. The main cast of The Honeymooners was made up of Gleason as Ralph Kramden, Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden, Art Carney as Ed Norton, and Joyce Randolph as Trixie Norton. With the show airing 65 years old, the only living cast member now is Randolph, who is 97 years old.

Just recently, Randolph opened up again about the show's lasting legacy; she's also shared over the years how it affected her own career. Read on to learn more about the classic TV star's life today.

RELATED: Erin Murphy Played Tabitha on Bewitched. See Her Now at 57.

Her connection with Gleason led her to The Honeymooners.

Before Randolph began working in TV, she was a theater actor who appeared on Broadway. In a 2007 interview with The New York Times, she explained that Gleason first saw her in a commercial for Clorets gum. She then appeared on his variety series Cavalcade of Stars before being cast in The Honeymooners. Prior to The Honeymooners, Randolph had appeared in episodes of shows including The Jack Benny Program and Buck Rogers.

In January, Randolph joked to the New York Daily News that her favorite episode of The Honeymooners was "any one where I had more than four or five lines." As for why she didn't speak up about wanting more to do, she said, "You don't even talk to Jackie, let alone ask for anything. He didn't talk much and he didn't like to rehearse much."

Her acting career slowed down following the show.

Randolph told Forbes of choosing not to stay with Gleason's variety show after The Honeymooners ended, "When Jackie moved production of the show to Miami Beach when his variety show returned, it was just not convenient for me. I chose not to continue." Randolph lives in New York City to this day.

Following the series, Randolph didn't do much more TV and film acting. In 1993, she told The New York Times that her fame from The Honeymooners kept her from getting jobs. "For years after that role, directors would say: 'No, we can't use her. She's too well known as Trixie."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She got married and took on new endeavors.

Randolph married her late husband, Richard Charles, in 1955, and they welcomed a son, Randolph Charles, in 1960. According to her New York Times profile, both Richard and Randolph had careers as marketing executives.

During her marriage, Randolph became the first lady of The Lambs theatrical club, where her husband was president. Her 2007 New York Times interview noted that she was still involved with the group, as well as working with the United Service Organizations (U.S.O.) She said of receiving a standing ovation at the organization's most recent gala, "I think they were applauding because I'm so old. I guess all those young marines watch television."

She's met many fans over the years.

Randolph spoke to The New York Times about meeting fans and giving them autographs. She explained, "I talk to everyone. You can't be hoity. But I know what they really want is the name Trixie Norton. So I sign that, too."

Of course, she didn't have any idea back when they were making the show that fans would still be approaching her all these years later. As she told Forbes, "People loved The Honeymooners when we did it, but we had no idea that new generations of fans would would enjoy it all these years later. We can all still relate to these characters. It is just timeless."

RELATED: How Old 100 Iconic Stars Would Be If They Were Alive Today.