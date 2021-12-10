Culture

See Trixie From "The Honeymooners," the Last Living Cast Member, at 97

Actor Joyce Randolph brought the sitcom character to life 65 years ago.

By Lia Beck
December 10, 2021
By Lia Beck
December 10, 2021

The classic TV series The Honeymooners only lasted for one season—one, lengthy 39-episode season, that is—but it made its mark in television history. The 1955 series was based on characters created by star and series creator Jackie Gleason, who had previously appeared in some of his other projects. The main cast of The Honeymooners was made up of Gleason as Ralph Kramden, Audrey Meadows as Alice Kramden, Art Carney as Ed Norton, and Joyce Randolph as Trixie Norton. With the show airing 65 years old, the only living cast member now is Randolph, who is 97 years old.

Just recently, Randolph opened up again about the show's lasting legacy; she's also shared over the years how it affected her own career. Read on to learn more about the classic TV star's life today.

Her connection with Gleason led her to The Honeymooners.

Audrey Meadows, Jackie Gleason, and Joyce Randolph in 1985
Bettmann / Getty Images

Before Randolph began working in TV, she was a theater actor who appeared on Broadway. In a 2007 interview with The New York Times, she explained that Gleason first saw her in a commercial for Clorets gum. She then appeared on his variety series Cavalcade of Stars before being cast in The Honeymooners. Prior to The Honeymooners, Randolph had appeared in episodes of shows including The Jack Benny Program and Buck Rogers.

In January, Randolph joked to the New York Daily News that her favorite episode of The Honeymooners was "any one where I had more than four or five lines." As for why she didn't speak up about wanting more to do, she said, "You don't even talk to Jackie, let alone ask for anything. He didn't talk much and he didn't like to rehearse much."

Her acting career slowed down following the show.

Joyce Randolph at Day 2 of the Chiller Theatre Expo in 2014
Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images

Randolph told Forbes of choosing not to stay with Gleason's variety show after The Honeymooners ended, "When Jackie moved production of the show to Miami Beach when his variety show returned, it was just not convenient for me. I chose not to continue." Randolph lives in New York City to this day.

Following the series, Randolph didn't do much more TV and film acting. In 1993, she told The New York Times that her fame from The Honeymooners kept her from getting jobs. "For years after that role, directors would say: 'No, we can't use her. She's too well known as Trixie."

She got married and took on new endeavors.

Richard Charles and Joyce Randolph at The Museum of Broadcasting's A Salute to Television Gala in 1990
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Randolph married her late husband, Richard Charles, in 1955, and they welcomed a son, Randolph Charles, in 1960. According to her New York Times profile, both Richard and Randolph had careers as marketing executives.

During her marriage, Randolph became the first lady of The Lambs theatrical club, where her husband was president. Her 2007 New York Times interview noted that she was still involved with the group, as well as working with the United Service Organizations (U.S.O.) She said of receiving a standing ovation at the organization's most recent gala, "I think they were applauding because I'm so old. I guess all those young marines watch television."

She's met many fans over the years.

Joyce Randolph at the 67th Annual New Dramatists Luncheon in 2016
Brad Barket/Getty Images

Randolph spoke to The New York Times about meeting fans and giving them autographs. She explained, "I talk to everyone. You can't be hoity. But I know what they really want is the name Trixie Norton. So I sign that, too."

Of course, she didn't have any idea back when they were making the show that fans would still be approaching her all these years later. As she told Forbes, "People loved The Honeymooners when we did it, but we had no idea that new generations of fans would would enjoy it all these years later. We can all still relate to these characters. It is just timeless."

