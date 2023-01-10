Entertainment

See Tom Hanks' Youngest Son Truman, Who Co-Stars in His New Movie

The 27-year-old non-actor plays a younger version of his dad's character in A Man Called Otto.

By Lia Beck
January 10, 2023
By Lia Beck
January 10, 2023

In the new movie A Man Called Otto, the titular character is played by not one, but two Hankses. Tom Hanks stars as cranky widower named Otto, who develops an unexpected friendship with his new neighbor. His son, Truman Hanks, plays a younger version of Otto in flashbacks where the widower's wife is still alive.

Unlike his siblings, Truman isn't a professional actor, but he ended up in the film thanks to his genetically predisposed resemblance to a young Tom. The 66-year-old Oscar-winner has four children total: Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, with his first wife, Samantha Lewes, and Chet and Truman with current wife Rita Wilson. With Truman sharing his Otto role, all four of Hanks' kids have now tried their hand at acting. Read on to find out more about the star's youngest and to see what he and Tom have said about working together.

READ THIS NEXT: The Worst Tom Hanks Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

Truman takes on the role of young Otto.

Tom and Truman Hanks at a photocall for "A Man Called Otto" in December 2022
Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Marc Forster, the director of A Man Called Otto, told Yahoo! that it took a little convincing to get Truman to accept the role.

"Truman truly looks like when Tom was in the '80s, doing Splash and Big and all these movies, but he's not an actor," Forster told Yahoo!. "Truman wants to be a DOP [director of photography], so we met and he said, 'Look, I'm not sure about this', but I was able to convince him and make him feel welcome and warm."

Forster added that Truman had good chemistry with his scene partner. "The character Sonya, who is played by Rachel Keller, in the scenes together, the two of them have just a natural connection. I did a screen test of both of them, and said, this is going to work. And I felt very confident that we could do something really special here."

Truman usually works behind the scenes.

Truman Hanks at a screening of "A Man Called Otto" in January 2023
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As Forster mentioned, Truman wants to be a director of photography, and he's already worked behind the scenes on several films. According to his IMDb, his credits include working in camera utility on Tom's 2020 movie News of the World, in digital utility on Black Widow in 2021, and as a director of photography assistant on the 2021 remake of West Side Story. He's also a film loader on the upcoming movie Asteroid City, which will be released this year.

As for acting, other than A Man Called Otto, Truman is credited in a small role in News of World as "German rider."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Truman has an impression of his dad he's been doing for years.

Elizabeth Hanks, Chet Hanks, Chet Hank's daughter, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Truman Hanks at Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2019
Ga Fullner / Shutterstock

Truman told People in a recent interview that when he does an impression of Tom, it's not what people expect.

"Whenever I do my imitation of him, people are like, 'That's not what he sounds like,'" the 27-year-old said. "But I have to convey to you the way I hear him. Everyone else hears, 'Houston we have a problem'; I hear this grumpy old man who's mad at the DVD player."

Tom said working with Truman was "special."

Truman Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Tom Hanks at a photocall for "A Man Called Otto" in December 2022
John Phillips/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Tom also spoke with People and opened up about what it was like collaborating with Truman.

"Without a doubt, it's special because, you know, I changed his diapers," the 66-year-old star said. "But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there." He continued, "I know what that takes, and he does too. It's a little different when it's the whole shebang. He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he's not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he's gotta do it."

He also joked about their resemblance in a different interview. "Truman, who is either burdened or blessed by resembling myself at the same age as him," he told Today, "and Marc Forster, our fabulous director, just says, 'You know what? It's always so fake to get somebody else to come in and play you, 'cause they never look right. Could maybe Truman do this?'"

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • locked luggage
    locked luggage
    Travel

    TSA Agent Shows Anyone Can Open a Locked Bag

    Keep this in mind when packing.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Politician" in 2019
    Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Politician" in 2019
    Entertainment

    Gwyneth Paltrow on Partying in the '90s

    "Talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught."

  • A Walmart storefront
    A Walmart storefront
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Slammed for Delivery Service

    Critics say the latest offering violates privacy.

  • Tom Hanks at a photocall for "A Man Called Otto" in December 2022
    Tom Hanks at a photocall for "A Man Called Otto" in December 2022
    Entertainment

    See Tom Hanks' Youngest Son Truman

    They co-star in Tom's new movie.

  • couple in living room drinking coffee or tea
    couple in living room drinking coffee or tea
    Relationships

    Body Language Signs That Mean They're Into You

    Therapists break down some of the common clues.

  • Boulder, Co downtown area
    Boulder, Co downtown area
    Travel

    6 Charming Cities That Feel Like a Small Town

    Get the best of both worlds.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group