7 Best New TJ Maxx Fall Kitchen Finds Under $25

Shop 7 new TJ Maxx fall kitchen finds under $25, from ghost placemats to leopard coupe glasses.

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Are you looking for some kitchen decorations and goodies to get your prepping, cooking, and eating space ready for fall? Head over to T.J. Maxx. This discount department store has so many amazing items in its new arrivals section, including the kitchen aisles, that will refresh your space for the upcoming seasons. From tombstone-shaped serving boards to gorgeous glasses and kitschy kitchen towels, you’ll find plenty of great products. And the best news is, they are all under $25. What should you grab on your next shopping trip? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx fall kitchen finds under $25.

1 A Tombstone Serving Board with Spreader

T.J. Maxx has lots of great holiday entertaining items. This MADE IN INDIA 18×10 Marble Tombstone Serving Board With Spreader has Williams Sonoma vibes without the luxury price tag. Get the set for just $24.99.

2 Beaded Pumpkin Placemats

Get your placemat game going for fall! There are so many gorgeous options this year, and many that will work for Halloween and Thanksgiving. This RACHEL ZOE Set Of 2 Figural Pumpkin Beaded Placemats is just $19.99, and looks so elegant.

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3 Embroidered Ghost Placemats

Another less formal option for Halloween entertaining? This CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Set Of 4 Crochet Embroidered Ghost Placemats. The farmhouse chic placemats look like they are from Pottery Barn or another bougie store. However, they are just $24.99 at T.J. Maxx.

4 Laura Ashley Dishes

T.J. Maxx has tons of bougie-looking dish sets right now for shockingly low prices. This LAURA ASHLEY Set Of 4 Porcelain 8in Stockbridge Collectibles Plates is just $12.99, and they will instantly elevate your tablescape.

5 Leopard Cocktail Glasses

Cocktail night has never been so stylish! Grab a set of these ALEX & ZOE Leopard Coupe Glasses. Two are just $12.99. Again, these look like they would be in a high-end boutique for at least double the price.

6 Pottery Barn Looking Kitchen Towels

Pottery Barn or T.J. Maxx? Nobody will ever know that you got this set of two PETITE PLUME Windsor French Ticking Kitchen Towels. The plaid and pinstriped towels are just $9.99 for both and are a great option for fall and winter.

7 And, This Designer Pitcher

When you find Cath Kidston items at T.J. Maxx, throw them in your cart. This CATH KIDSTON Stoneware Folk Rose Pitcher Jug is only $12.99 and is perfectly gorgeous, looking like something you would find at an upscale farmhouse boutique. Similar designs cost close to $60 at other stores. Shop all these items at your local T.J. Maxx or buy them online.