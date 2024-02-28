Tish Cyrus "Stole" New Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah, Insider Claims

Tish Cyrus has found love again with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. While appearing on the Feb. 7 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the mom of five revealed that she and her new beau officially met shortly after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022. But according to a close insider, Purcell was seemingly taken by another member of the Cyrus family when Tish entered the scene: Tish's daughter, Noah Cyrus.

On the podcast, Tish shared that she wholeheartedly believes she manifested her marriage to Purcell. Joined by her oldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, the mother-daughter duo recalled how Tish's crush began when they started watching Prison Break, which Purcell starred on for five seasons.

At the time, Tish was still married to Billy Ray, and so, nothing ever came of it—but that didn't stop Tish from making flirty jokes about her big celebrity crush.

"I would always say Dom is my hall pass, always," Tish said on the podcast in a TikTok clip shared by Spotify Podcasts. "I would joke about it like, 'It is heartbreaking that the two of us aren't going to be a couple because we're so perfect.'"

Unbeknownst to Tish, Purcell had actually slid into her Instagram DMs in 2016. She didn't see the message until a year later, and didn't act on it until 2022 when she and Billy Ray had officially separated, she told Call Her Daddy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

However, an Us Weekly insider said this wasn't Purcell's first rendezvous with a member of the Cyrus family. According to the source, Tish's youngest daughter Noah had a romance with the actor first.

"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider revealed.

They also insisted to Us Weekly that Tish "was aware" of Noah and Purcell's coupling when she asked the TV star out.

"Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," the source said. (Neither of the Cyrus women or Purcell responded to Us Weekly's request for comment.)

Later in the podcast episode, Tish said that it was love at first sight between her and Purcell.

"So we go to lunch and make out for three hours," she said of their first date, adding that Purcell had admitted the day prior that he'd "had a crush on [her] forever."

The following day, the pair were already exchanging "I love yous."

In Aug. 2023, Tish and Purcell tied the knot at Tish's daughter Miley Cyrus' estate in Malibu. While Tish's other daughters were there, Noah was not in attendance, according to Us Weekly. It was reported that Noah had been spotted donning a Billy Ray t-shirt out in public that day.

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Noah didn't receive an invite to her mom's nuptials—and was banned from Miley's house.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," they concluded.

While the mother-daughter pair may be on the outs, Noah seems to have moved on in her love life. In July 2023, she announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in a since-deleted post on Instagram, as People reported.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," Cyrus captioned her post, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Tish is relishing being a newlywed. "I am living my best life, and he is yummy," she quipped on Call Her Daddy.