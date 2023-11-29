Tina Knowles Slams Claims That Daughter Beyoncé Lightened Her Skin

She always has her daughter's back, but this time, Tina Knowles really defended Beyoncé with a passion. On Nov. 28, Knowles responded to criticism about Beyoncé's appearance at the recent premiere of her concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. After photos of Beyoncé at the event were released online, some people claimed that the singer had lightened her skin and was attempting to appear white. Speaking out on Instagram, her mother posted a video referencing the hate her daughter was receiving and posted a lengthy caption about why those comments are so offensive.

At the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, Beyoncé wore a silver Versace gown with long matching gloves. The choice was appropriate given that during the last month of her recent Renaissance Tour she requested that fans wear silver to the shows. To the film premiere, she wore her hair long, straight, and platinum blonde.

In response to her look and the photos that were taken of her, some people said online that she was trying to appear white and that they believed she had bleached her skin. It was these critics who Knowles responded to on social media.

Knowles posted a video that begins with a shot of Beyoncé at the movie premiere as quotes pop up reading, "She whitens her skin!," "Why she looks so white?," and "She's not a black woman." The video then becomes a video montage of Beyoncé at various events while her song "Brown Skin Girl" plays. It ends with quotes that read, "Beyoncé is a brown skin girl sometimes more or less light. A brown skin girl it's more than a skin color. It's a culture, a pride, a strength. Beyoncé is the brown skin girls voice."

In her caption, Knowles begins, "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white." She goes on to explain that Beyoncé wore silver with "silver hair" to stay on theme for Renaissance.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy," Knowles writes. "What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days." The 69-year-old then points out that many other Black celebrities have also worn platinum blonde hair. "Are they all trying to be white?" she asks.

Knowles also specifically calls out a person who she says is a white TMZ reporter who reached out to Beyoncé's hairdresser for comment on people saying Beyoncé wanted to look white at the event. "Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," she says.

The fashion designer concludes that she is "sick and tired of people attacking" Beyoncé. "Every time she does something that she works her [expletive] off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her," the caption reads. She notes that her daughter will be "pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times."

Knowles received an outpouring of support for her post, including from others in the entertainment industry. Keke Palmer commented, "I love you so much Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!" Issa Rae wrote, "Go off!" Octavia Spencer posted, referencing Knowles' younger daughter, singer Solange, "You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with."

A comment from Jackée Harry reads, "That's how you go MAMA BEAR! Let 'em have it, Tina! Your daughters and grandchildren are cozy in their skin – something these lowlifes will NEVER be." Cynthia Erivo posted, "Snaps to all this!!! You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!!" The hairstylist who Knowles mentioned, Neal Farinah, commented, "Say it louder" with applause emoji.

Beyoncé, who does not generally response to criticism and tends to keep her Instagram focused on her work, did not comment on the situation, though she did post photos of herself at the premiere on her website.

