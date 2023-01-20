Shopping is a polarizing topic—for some it's a stress reliever (they don't call it "retail therapy" for nothing) and for others it's nothing more than a chore. We all have our preferences for how we go about it, whether that's in-store or online, but when it comes to clothes shopping, even devout online shoppers may like to browse in person. You can test out the fit and feel before committing to a purchase—and avoid those pesky return fees that more and more retailers are cashing in on. But now, some clothing chains are closing locations, meaning you could be out of luck the next time you need to pick something up in a pinch. Read on to find out more about these upcoming closures, starting Monday.

Talbots is the first to close up shop.

Loyal Talbots shoppers will be losing a location in Providence, Rhode Island, Providence Business News reported. The store is in Providence Mall, and will have its final day on Monday, Jan. 23, a spokesperson for Talbots told the outlet.

According to the spokesperson, the clothing store's lease is up at the end of January, and the company has chosen not to renew it. The closure was "mutually agreed upon," the spokesperson told Providence Business News.

Thankfully, local residents who love the "modern classic" styles touted by Talbots can visit three other stores in Rhode Island, in Barrington, Cranston, and Newport.

Banana Republic is also shuttering a location.

The Banana Republic at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, Michigan, is closing as well, just a day after Talbots on Jan. 24. The store has been a mainstay at Woodland for almost 20 years, Lisa Taylor of Sabo PR, which represents the mall, told MLive.com.

A spokesperson for Banana Republic confirmed the closure in a statement to Best Life, noting that plans are in line with those set forth three years ago.

"We continue to thoughtfully analyze our real estate strategy to support the best path forward. In October 2020, Gap Inc. shared plans to close approximately 350 of Gap and Banana Republic stores across North America by the end of 2023, with the goal of having a smaller and healthier fleet of stores," the spokesperson said. "I can confirm that the Banana Republic at Woodland Mall in Kentwood, MI will be closing, and the closure of this location is in support of these efforts."

This closing isn't isolated, as Banana Republic is shuttering stores in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Stamford, Connecticut, on Jan. 24, as well. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a location in Chicago also closed to customers. These closures are also part of the plans laid out in 2020, a spokesperson previously told Best Life.

Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall, told MLive.com that the mall is "sad to say goodbye to Banana Republic," but didn't provide details on what might replace the retailer. However, Ross did state that the mall is "optimistic about the future" and grateful for the opportunity to "welcome a new face" to its retail lineup.

A small business is saying goodbye as well.

While larger chains can cut back on stores and still stay afloat, smaller businesses don't have the same luxury. Unfortunately, The Style Wherehouse, a clothing consignment shop in Alpena, Michigan, is closing for good.

"Dear patrons, It is with mixed emotions that we have made the decision to close our doors at The Style Wherehouse," the retailer wrote on Facebook on Jan. 6. "First we would like to thank everyone who has shown support to our business over the years. Whether it was a kind word, a liked post, passing a good word about our store, each purchase made, and every prayer sent our way. We appreciate you all!"

The post also extended thanks to past and present employees and confirmed that the store will stay open until the end of January, offering discounts on merchandise. Store owner and manager Jessica Krueger—who purchased the store from original owner Brian Winter—told WBKBTV that money and general upkeep led to the closure.

"It's a lot of work keeping employees, keeping the bills paid, keeping new faces coming in, that was part of it. We had a very slow fall and winter season this year, much different from last year, so that kind of determined when we were going to close," she said.

The store's last day open to the public is Jan. 28, then open by appointment only, WBKBTV reported.

One retailer already closed up shop.

Earlier this week, another big-name chain—Abercrombie & Fitch—closed a store at Kenwood Towne Center in Cincinnati. The company notified the Ohio Department of Jobs & Family Services (ODJFS) on Jan. 12, writing that it is "closing some of its stores as a result of a significant downturn in business and a resulting corporate-wide reorganization," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

A company spokesperson for Abercrombie & Fitch confirmed that the store officially closed on Jan. 15, but somewhat contrary to its filing with the ODJFS, they also had good news.

"We are pleased to share that we plan to open a new Abercrombie & Fitch store at Kenwood later this summer," the spokesperson told Best Life. "Until then, we encourage our customers to shop online at abercrombie.com."