If You Live in This State, You Could Get a New $1,100 Stimulus Check

The checks would reach two-thirds of residents in this state.

By Jaimie Etkin
May 11, 2021
The U.S. economy is in dire need of bouncing back after what's been a truly abysmal year. But after it was recently reported that the country gained 266,000 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—despite predictions that that number would top 1 million—things have continued to look bleak for many in the U.S. On top of that, the unemployment rate rose in April 2021 for the first time in a year, The New York Times reports. It's clear many people in the U.S. could use financial assistance, and while it remains to be seen if that's coming on a federal level, there's one state where more money could soon be rolling in. Keep reading to find out where.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking to send more stimulus checks to Californians.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (L) speaks during a press conference as Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff (R) looks on at The Unity Council on May 10, 2021 in Oakland, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On May 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his plan to use an estimated $75.7 billion in excess tax revenue to send more money to residents of the Golden State as part of his proposed California Roars Back Plan, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Newsom announced a $100 billion economic recovery package, which, if approved by the state legislature, would include stimulus checks and rental assistants to as many as two of every three California residents, depending on their income and dependent status.

Newsom said in a statement that the plan aims "to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic."

Residents of California could receive up to $1,100.

woman checking mail
iStock

Newsom's proposed plan allots $8 billion for stimulus checks. Households that earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income would get $600, and families who have dependents would get an addition $500, putting their total potentially at $1,100. The plan also includes undocumented families among those who would receive $500 for dependents.

"Direct stimulus checks going into people's pockets and direct relief—that's meaningful," Newsom said during a visit to the Unity Council, a nonprofit social equity development corporation in Oakland (via the Los Angeles Times).

The plan also includes rental and utility bill assistance.

Woman looking at bills
iStock

Newsom has also proposed using $5 billion for rental and utility bill assistance for those Californians who have fallen behind on bills in these difficult times.

"We recognize the acuity of stress associated with back rent and we recognize the acuity of stress as it relates to gas, electric, and water bills," Newsom said at the Unity Council. "We can keep people housed. We can keep people warm and safe, and make sure that they are getting the kind of resources that they deserve during this very challenging period of time."

California already had a bonus round of stimulus checks in February.

Cheerful senior man at home looking at his mail
iStock

If approved, these stimulus payments would be the second additive checks California residents have received in 2021. As part of the Golden State Stimulus in February, Newsom gave assistance to undocumented workers and low-income Californians (who make less than $30,000 a year). "Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom said in a statement at the time.

The bill provided 5.7 million low-income Californians with $2.3 billion in state stimulus checks, the Los Angeles Times reports. "The state's stimulus will also reach low-income Californians who are excluded from the federal stimulus, like undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), including parents with U.S. citizen children," the statement from the governor's office read.

