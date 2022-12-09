Entertainment

See '80s Comedy Icon Steve Guttenberg Now at 63

He starred in Police Academy, Short Circuit, and Three Men and a Baby.

By Karen Fratti
December 9, 2022
By Karen Fratti
December 9, 2022

Steve Guttenberg was one of the most recognizable comedy movie stars of the 1980s and early '90s, appearing in some of the biggest hits of the era. After booking roles in Diner, Miracle on Ice, and The Man Who Wasn't There, among other films and TV movies, the actor became a Hollywood force with the 1984 release of the first Police Academy. He'd go on to play Carey Mahoney in three sequels to the cop comedy, as well as star in Cocoon, Short Circuit, and Three Men and a Baby. Guttenberg has never stopped working in the industry and has over 100 acting credits to his name, but many fans still associate him with his early work. Read on to find out what the '80s comedy breakout star is up to now.

READ THIS NEXT: See '80s Comedy Icon Carol Kane Now at 70.

He took a break from Hollywood.

Steve Guttenberg in 1987
Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

Guttenberg found fame fairly quickly, but being one of the industry's go-to comedic actors eventually got to be too much for him. In 1990, he took a break from blockbusters to reconnect with his roots, as he explained to The A.V. Club in 2012. "You gotta remember, I left home at 17. So I missed a great deal of my own growing up," he said. "I missed so many things with my family. I'd become everything I ever wanted to be. But I wanted to just be a little closer to my family. And I decided I'd like to work when I want to work, so I did theatre that I really wanted to do and I did some small independent movies that I really wanted to do and I wrote and I painted and I got to see my parents all the time."

Luckily for comedy fans, his much-needed break didn't last all that long. Guttenberg returned to Hollywood in 1995 to make a string of movies: The Big Green, Home For The Holidays, and It Takes Two.

He's doing a lot of TV.

Steve Guttenberg in 2005
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Guttenberg is still acting on the big screen, with recent roles including the Bruce Willis movie Trauma Center, Woody Allen's 2020 flop Rifkin's Festival, and the 2022 horror movie Heckle, you can find him just as often on the small one. He had a recurring role as a villain in Veronica Mars in the mid-2000s. In 2010, he played himself in an episode of Party Down fittingly called "Steve Guttenberg's Birthday," and he's played the same character, Colton West, across a handful of Syfy disaster movies, including the fourth Sharknado. More recent appearances include episodes of BallersThe GoldbergsSchooled, and Paper Empire.

He has his own production company.

Steve Guttenberg in 2019
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Guttenberg is the founder of Mr. Kirby Productions, which is named after his high school drama teacher. The first films produced by the company was a 2002 comedy called P.S. Your Cat Is Dead, written, directed by, and starring Guttenberg. The star told Horror Geek Life in 2022 that he's in the process of developing a show about his life.

"I'm working on a TV series about me as a young actor in Hollywood, I'd probably play the narrator, and someone younger would play Steve Guttenberg. We're just starting to talk about the development of that, there's nothing solid yet, but some really top-notch writers and producers want to do it," he said.

Guttenberg also added that he's writing a book about caring for his dad, "who's 89 years old and on dialysis."

"There are 35 million Americans taking care of their parents, that's 16% of the population, but when you are a caregiver, you think you're kind of alone because it's not a group effort," he explained. "We're going to be shopping that soon to publishers, and I think people will really identify with that."

For more celebrity updates sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's married.

Guttenberg married his second wife, New York City news anchor Emily Smith in 2019. According to People, the couple were set up on a blind date in 2014 and got engaged in 2016. They make their home in Pacific Palisades, and share looks into their private life on their respective Instagrams. Guttenberg was previously married to model Denise Bixler from 1988 to 1992. The actor doesn't have any children, but he and Smith seem to be doting pet parents to dog Gracie.

He's interested in reviving one—or more—of his '80s hits.

Steve Guttenberg in 2022
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

With reboots, revivals, and long-awaited sequels dominating film and TV, Guttenberg told Forbes in 2022 that he'd be up for revisiting some of his early hits. "I do know that Short Circuit is being written. For Three Men [and a Baby], we wrote a script, which was sort of like 'Fathers of the Bride' and was fantastic. Police Academy is something we've taken to Warner Bros. several times," he explained. "These pictures, all three of them, were phenomenons, so you really have to catch lightning in a bottle, or you're just going to cruise off some old sweat that was made. I don't think it's that hard to do some sequels because the audience goes, 'Oh, I'd like to see that,' but those three pictures that you mentioned, we'll see."

Karen Fratti
Karen Fratti is an entertainment and culture writer. She went to Temple University, where she received a B.A. in English and has an M.A. in Media Studies from the New School University. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • little girl sitting with her dog
    little girl sitting with her dog
    Smarter Living

    188 Popular Girl Dog Names

    Find the right name for your new furry friend.

  • tree removal with chainsaw
    tree removal with chainsaw
    Smarter Living

    5 Invasive Trees You Need To Remove

    Get rid of them now, experts warn.

  • The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde
    The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde
    Style

    The Best Colors to Wear If You're Blonde

    Pay attention to your skin tone, too.

  • Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo at the premiere party for "The Insider" in 1999
    Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo at the premiere party for "The Insider" in 1999
    Entertainment

    Beverly D'Angelo Opens Up About Unique Divorce

    Her husband supported her leaving him for Pacino.

  • Airplane flying through the air.
    Airplane flying through the air.
    Travel

    Surprising Things You Can Carry Through TSA Security

    Yes, snakes are one of them.

  • A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    A man changing the thermostat in his kitchen
    Smarter Living

    Mistakes That Are Increasing Your Heating Bill

    Experts say you could be burning cash.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group