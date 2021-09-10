See Sophia Grace and Rosie From "Ellen" Now at 18 and 15

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland stole America's hearts when they were just eight and five years old, respectively. The duo was invited to appear on The Ellen Show after host Ellen DeGeneres saw the two U.K.-based cousins' performance of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" go viral. (It now has 57 million views.) During their first appearance on the show, the girls wore matching pink dresses with plenty of frills and tiaras to top off the ensembles. Brownlee sang "Super Bass" while Rosie danced alongside her as her tiny hype woman. The cousins returned to the show a handful of times, but it's likely been awhile since you've seen them. Now, they're both teenagers and they're still super close. To see what the young stars look like now, at 18 and 15, read on.

RELATED: See Former Child Actor Madison Pettis Now, a Lingerie Model and Netflix Star.

Post Ellen, Brownlee and McClelland went on to star in a movie and publish a book together.

In 2018, the two girls shared their favorite moments on Ellen in honor of the talk show host's birthday. McClelland recalled that her favorite moment was getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, while Brownlee's was when DeGeneres surprised the pair with wigs when Minaj was on the show.

When it was revealed that DeGeneres' show was ending, McClelland talked to Australia's Today Extra about the announcement. "She's been doing it for such a long time. She started before I was even born!" she said. "I kind of get where she's coming from, why she wants to end the show. She wants to have a bit of a change."

Since their time on the show, the pair has been busy. In 2013, the cousins published a book together titled Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie. The following year, the duo starred in their own movie, Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure.

Recently, McClelland celebrated her 15th birthday with Brownlee.

On Sept. 9, McClelland shared a carousel of photos of herself with Brownlee in honor of her own 15th birthday. "15 and 18, how did that happen?" McClelland wrote in the caption. "Together since I was born, traveled the world together, never had a single argument and still by each other's side!"

McClelland declared her love for Brownlee and thanked her cousin for spending the day with her and the birthday present she brought. She also added that the two have "big things to come" that she can't wait to share with her followers.

RELATED: Child Star Taylor Momsen Quit Hollywood 10 Years Ago. See Her Now.

McClelland is now a singer and TikTok star.

McClelland might have been more of the sidekick during Brownlee's performances on Ellen, but she has since come into her own and released her own music. Her songs have garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify and her top hits include "Handstand," "Girls," "Tik Tok," and "La La." She has a loyal following of more than 670,000 people on Instagram and more than 140,000 on Tik Tok.

And she recently hinted that there is more to come from her soon. On her birthday, she shared another post that said she's "so excited for the next year," teasing that there will be new music and TV appearances in her future as well as a project she can't reveal just yet.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Brownlee is a YouTube star and business owner.

Brownlee also released her own music—her biggest song, "Girl in the Mirror," has been streamed more than 13 million times on Spotify. She's well known for her presence on YouTube, where she has more than three million followers and posts videos of her shopping hauls and makeup skills.

Brownlee is also a young businesswoman, having started the loungewear clothing company LoLoLondon.

"I'm actually quite proud of my past because it's how I became who I am today," Brownlee said in a 2019 YouTube video of how she was discovered. "Thanks to the Ellen show as well, because they really helped me a lot to become who I am."

RELATED: 17 Former Child Stars Who Have Totally Different Jobs Now.