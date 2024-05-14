 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Shoppers Are Still Abandoning Home Depot, New Data Shows—Here's Why

Comparable sales were down for the sixth quarter in a row.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
May 14, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
May 14, 2024

Prices everywhere remain stubbornly high, which has us all tightening our belts where we can. Consumers are cutting back on non-necessities and spending less time out shopping, and retailers are certainly feeling that shift. Home Depot, in particular, has seen a dip in sales for several quarters now—and it doesn't seem like 2024 is off to a hot start. In fact, the latest data shows that shoppers are still abandoning Home Depot.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Abandoning Dollar General and Family Dollar—Here's Why.

Home Depot shared results from the first fiscal quarter of this year in a May 14 press release. During the quarter, which ended April 28, sales totaled $36.4 billion, marking a 2.3 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2023.

Home Depot's comparable sales (same-store sales) were down for the sixth consecutive quarter. Customers were simply shopping there less: As CNBC reported, shoppers made fewer trips to Home Depot during the first quarter—and when they did visit online or in-person, they didn't spend as much.

In the earnings release, Ted Decker, Home Depot's chair, president, and CEO, cited the "continued softness in certain larger discretionary projects" and the "delayed start to spring" for the declines.

Typically, spring is the busiest for home improvement retailers like Home Depot, but thanks to chillier weather sticking around for longer, customers haven't been as quick to spend on outdoor purchases, Home Depot's chief financial officer Richard McPhail told CNBC.

Bloomberg News team leader John J. Edwards III also noted different "macro factors" impacting Home Depot, including inflation and comparisons to the company's strong performance during the COVID pandemic.

According to Edwards, shoppers were "buying big-ticket items to improve their homes that they were stuck in" during the pandemic. But now that they already have those big-ticket items—which aren't old enough to need replacing—they don't need new ones from Home Depot.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Abandoning These Kirkland Products: "Gone Downhill."

Home Depot's situation is further compounded by higher interest rates. Not only do higher rates make it harder for people to finance larger projects, but they also have them staying in their current homes rather than moving. According to CNBC, people are generally more inspired to invest in projects when in a new home.

However, McPhail asserted that the home improvement customer is "extremely healthy from a financial perspective." In reality, they have money to spend, but they're "deferring" due to the higher rates, and waiting for a more opportune time.

"When we have seen mortgage rates decrease slightly, as we saw at the beginning of this quarter, the housing turnover seems to respond quickly and sharply in a positive direction," McPhail told CNBC. "And so we think that's an indicator that there is a tremendous amount of pent-up demand for household formation and housing turnover and the larger projects that are associated with housing turnover."

While the retailer's total revenue failed to meet expectations, it did beat Wall Street's earnings predictions, per CNBC. For the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year, the company is sticking with its guidance, hoping to boost sales by opening additional stores and improving the shopping experience.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • home depot store in spring
    home depot store in spring
    Smarter Living

    Shoppers Are Still Abandoning Home Depot

    New data revealed a downward trend.

  • Wegovy auto injector pens with pink tape measure and stethoscope
    Wegovy auto injector pens with pink tape measure and stethoscope
    Wellness

    Study Shows Long-Term Effects of Wegovy

    The results may surprise you.

  • Unhappy little boy feeling jealous while parents spending time with his sister at home
    Unhappy little boy feeling jealous while parents spending time with his sister at home
    Relationships

    What Is Golden Child Syndrome?

    Here are 10 signs of the toxic pattern.

  • A hand holding out an Amazon box with a gift bow on top of it
    A hand holding out an Amazon box with a gift bow on top of it
    Smarter Living

    The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon

    Find the perfect present in just a few clicks.

  • Clark Gable and Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind
    Clark Gable and Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind
    Entertainment

    12 Classic Movie Mistakes That No One Noticed

    Can you spot these bloopers?

  • Meryl Streep
    Meryl Streep
    Entertainment

    The Best Audiobooks Narrated by Celebrities

    Let these big names tell you a story.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.