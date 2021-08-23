Smarter Living

Never Go in the Ocean at This Time, Shark Experts Warn

This is when you're most likely to encounter a hungry shark.

By Allie Hogan
August 23, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
August 23, 2021

Shark sightings have been on the rise this summer, which is actually a good thing, as experts say seeing more sharks means there are more fish near the shore. But beachgoers may not share the same affinity for close encounters with the ocean's most feared predators. It's important to keep in mind that when you're swimming in the ocean, you're visiting sharks' domain, but if you follow a few simple rules, you should be able to avoid sharks altogether. In fact, making sure you're not swimming at certain times of day could make all the difference. Read on to find out when you should avoid going in the ocean if you want to avoid sharks.

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare for More Sharks Than You've Ever Seen Before.

Avoid swimming in the early morning and evening when sharks typically feed.

Person swimming in the ocean at sunrise
Shutterstock

Although taking a dip during sunrise or sunset may seem like an idyllic way to begin or end a day, you're more likely to have a hungry visitor at these times. Experts told Today that people should "avoid the surf in early morning and evening when sharks typically feed." According to Under Water Australia, sharks tend to hunt at dawn and dusk, although they're known to eat anytime prey crosses their path.

The Florida Museum also urges people to avoid the water at dawn and dusk. "Many sharks are most active at these times and are better able to find you than you are to see them," they explain.

RELATED: If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn.

Avoid water that may attract more sharks.

Fishing pier
Shutterstock

You should also be careful about the water you're going in. Any body of water with a surplus of fish could put you at risk of a shark encounter. Experts told Today that people should avoid water that's frequented by sport or commercial fishermen because they may be chumming the water, which could attract sharks. The Florida Museum also suggests avoiding water that contains any sewage, because it attracts bait fishes, which then attract sharks.

Forbes notes that one way to know if there's a large school of fish nearby is if you see seabirds diving. Additionally, if you see fish jumping, that could signal that a shark is in the area.

Never swim in water near seals.

Seal
Shutterstock

It may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime experience to swim in the ocean a few miles from seals, but experts warn that this is also dangerous, since seals are one of sharks' favorite snacks. "If you're foolish enough to go swimming among a group of seals frolicking in the shallows, then you're putting yourself at risk. There's no question about that," marine biologist and shark expert Bob Hueter, PhD, told Forbes.

RELATED: For more safety advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Avoid doing anything in the water that could attract sharks.

people swimming in the ocean
Shutterstock

You may not realize that what you wear when you swim could be the difference between simply seeing a shark fin miles away and encountering a shark up close and personal. According to the Florida Museum, you should avoid going in the water with an uneven tan or brightly colored clothing. "Sharks see contrast particularly well, so use extra caution when waters are cloudy," they explain. Also, you should never wear shiny jewelry in the water because "the reflected light looks like shining fish scales."

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Never Go in the Ocean When It's Calm.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A senior man wearing a face mask outdoors
    A senior man wearing a face mask outdoors
    Health

    If You're Over 65, You Shouldn't Go Here Right Now

    The CDC warning even applies if you're vaccinated.

  • Man looking down at the hood of his car
    Man looking down at the hood of his car
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Unreliable Car in the U.S.

    Data shows that customers don't trust this car.

  • A senior man receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster from healthcare workers
    A senior man receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster from healthcare workers
    Health

    Fauci Says This May "Defeat the Purpose" of Your Booster

    Keep this in mind when getting your third shot.

  • male patient getting a covid19 vaccine injection from female doctor at clinic
    male patient getting a covid19 vaccine injection from female doctor at clinic
    Health

    Moderna Side Effect Is Being Investigated

    Reports say the CDC and FDA are looking into it.

  • Person withdrawing money from bank teller
    Person withdrawing money from bank teller
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S.

    Where does your bank fall on the list?

  • A redback spider, Australia's black widow, a venomous Australian native arachnid on a deck in Wonthaggi on the Bass Coast, South Gippsland, Victoria, Australia
    A redback spider, Australia's black widow, a venomous Australian native arachnid on a deck in Wonthaggi on the Bass Coast, South Gippsland, Victoria, Australia
    Smarter Living

    The No. 1 Sign of a Black Widow in Your Home

    The venomous spider will leave behind this clue.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group