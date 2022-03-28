Culture

This Star Says "SNL" Cast Member Is Why He Hasn't Been Invited Back

"He didn’t cut me off soon enough, and I said that forbidden word on television."

By Lia Beck
March 28, 2022
By Lia Beck
March 28, 2022

It's been 10 years since Samuel L. Jackson was on an episode of Saturday Night Live, but it was definitely a memorable one. While appearing as a guest in a December 2012 episode hosted by Martin Short, Jackson said the F-word during a sketch, which is prohibited due to SNL being a live TV show. In the time since, Jackson has talked about what happened and blamed one SNL cast member for the incident. He also believes it's the reason he hasn't been invited back to the long-running show.

Read on to find out which cast member Jackson says is responsible and the current state of his-called "ban."

RELATED: Tina Fey Says This Celebrity Guest Was a "Disaster" On SNL.

Jackson wasn't supposed to say the whole word.

Kenan Thompson on "SNL" in December 2012
Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Jackson appeared in an installment of the running sketch, "What Up with That," in which a talk show host character played by Kenan Thompson keeps interrupting his guests with a song. Thompson was supposed to interrupt Jackson before he said the full expletive on air, but, according to Jackson, the comedian wasn't quick enough. In the sketch—an edited version of which can be seen online—Thompson stays in character and says, "Come on, Sam. Come on now. That costs money."

"He was supposed to cut me off!" Jackson said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2012 (via E! News). "I'm used to working with professionals that know their lines. Even ones that are written on cue cards in front of you."

He reacted right after the episode.

Samuel L. Jackson on "SNL" in December 2012
Saturday Night Live / YouTube

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Jackson claimed that he only "said half of" the curse word. This was something that he had previously tweeted about, as well. Right after his SNL appearance, Jackson posted a photo of himself with a shocked expression and wrote, "I only said FUH not [expletive]! K was sposed to cut off da [expletive], blew it!!"

He still blames Thompson for the fact that he hasn't been back.

Samuel L. Jackson on "The Elle DeGeneres Show" in March 2022
TheEllenShow / YouTube

On Friday, March 25, Jackson was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he was interviewed by guest host Leslie Jones, a former SNL star. When his accidental on-air cursing was brought up, the Pulp Fiction actor said, "Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live." He continued, "He didn't cut me off soon enough, and I said that forbidden word on television. He was supposed to cut me off!"

Jones said, "I will scold him on that." Jackson added, "I hosted the show once, did one guest appearance…" then he gestured that he was cut off.

He's not actually banned, according to SNL.

Saturday Night Live / YouTube

While Jackson may not have been invited back to the show since accidentally saying the forbidden word, he isn't actually banned. Entertainment Weekly reported that it has confirmed that there is no official ban against the actor. With Thompson is still in the SNL cast today, maybe the two actors will get to give their comic timing another shot.

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Says This SNL Guest Made the Cast "Extremely Uncomfortable".

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A woman lying awake in bed at night after waking up
    A woman lying awake in bed at night after waking up
    Health

    Lacking This Nutrient Could Wake You Up at Night

    Doctors say one deficiency may interrupt sleep.

  • Heather Thomas in 1984
    Heather Thomas in 1984
    Culture

    See Jody From "The Fall Guy" Now

    Former model and actor Heather Thomas is 64.

  • Woman talking to female doctor
    Woman talking to female doctor
    Health

    This Causes 90 Percent of Cervical Cancers

    The CDC says most cases can be prevented.

  • See This on Your Fingernails? Get a Blood Test.
    See This on Your Fingernails? Get a Blood Test.
    Health

    See This on Your Fingernails? Get a Blood Test.

    Don't overlook this subtle symptom.

  • Shot of a young man sleeping in a bed at home
    Shot of a young man sleeping in a bed at home
    Health

    Sleeping Like This Could Be Hurting Your Spine

    Experts advise against falling asleep this way.

  • happy woman staring into the distance
    happy woman staring into the distance
    Smarter Living

    A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life

    Here’s what astrologer Lauren Ash predicts.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group